Valentine’s Day Oreo Parfaits 💓

Let’s hope that this is the only dirt you have on your Valentine! If not you may want to consider getting a new one! This is a fun recipe thats super easy to make, grab your kids for this one! This “dirt” cake incorporates one of my households favorite cookies - the Oreo! Side note: Did you know oreo’s were vegan? I didn’t until my daughter turned vegan, so this house always has oreo’s on hand. This dessert however is not vegan so save some cookies aside for that special vegan in your life.

I like to use the gel food colorings to make this pretty pink color, and they have so many cute sprinkles and decorations out there for decorating. Heck throw some gummy worms on top if you want, it’s yours to customize for your valentine! The most important thing is have fun with it and be creative!

Valentine Dirt Parfaits Photo by Pinterest

For the Oreos, I use my food processor to really get them finely crushed. I just throw the whole Oreo in cream and all and start pulsing until I get what I’m looking for. If you want bigger chunks you can put your Oreos in a bag and use a rolling pin on them until the desired consistency.

Ingredients

Cream Cheese - 4 ounces, room temperature (softened)

4 Tbsp butter, room temperature (softened)

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 container of Cool Whip -8oz.

1 box Cheesecake or Vanilla Instant pudding

1½ cups milk (whole or 2%)

2 Rows of Oreos

Sprinkles, extra oreos, decorations, worms or gummy hearts for garnish

Food Dye (Wilton or chef master has pink - I used Wilton)

Instructions

Start with getting your oreos finely crushed. Either use a food processor or a rolling pin and baggie. Remember you want the whole Oreo ... Cream and all!

In a large mixing bowl, combine your cream cheese and butter till light and fluffy, add your powdered sugar. I use my stand mixer for this but a hand mixer will also work just fine. Next gently add your cool whip, by folding it in until well blended. Set aside.

In a medium size bowl, whisk your milk and pudding of choice. Once all the lumps have been whisked out add your pudding bowl into your cream cheese bowl.

Add you pink (red or whatever color you fancy) food coloring. A little goes a long way with the gels so start slow - you can always add more.

Take a 2-3 Tbsp of Oreo crumbs and layer it in the bottom of a pink size jar, next spoon in some of your cream cheese pudding mixture, repeat till jar is full. On the top embelish with sprinkles , a dusting of Oreo crumbs and a full size

Place in the Refrigerate until ready to serving!

Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Merkley, K. (2021, May 6) DIRT CAKE PARFAITS [Blog Post] Retrieved From: https://lilluna.com/dirt-cake-parfaits/