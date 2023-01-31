What Dreams are Made of - Heavenly Chicken Pasta Recipe

Having a bad day? This is the pasta dish you want cheering you up. Having a great day? This right here is the dish you want to celebrate with. Want a dish in under 30 minutes that you know the entire family will greedily eat, and ask for seconds, look no further - This is THE DISH!! Loaded chicken pasta for the freakin win!
Why is this dish so phenomenal? Let me introduce you to the stars of this show!
- Dry White Wine – the secret component ! I like Chardonney for this, I keep a bottle just for dishes like this one. Okay that’s a lie, I always have Chardonnay on hand, and its in a box (Bota Box to be exact). Might as well be honest, I love to drink wine and I love to cook with it, always makes me feel like a professional chef, not just a home chef that really likes to cook!. If you want a non-alcoholic substitute, you can use your chicken broth.
- Parmesan Cheese – no Ifs, ands or buts here, you must use freshly grated or at the very least good quality store bought Parmesan cheese, don’t get that “dust like sand particles” in a can, it will not melt into deliciousness. It’ll taste like disappointment.
- Sun Dried Tomato – Yes, yes and for those of you in the back YES! It just gives your dish a punch of WOW! Now if your not on team sun dried tomatoes then obviously you can skip them.
Now you may be sayin to yourself isn’t this a bit indulgent for a weeknight dinner, yes, yes it is but two things... you can have it on the weekend if it makes you feel better or just eat a salad for dinner the next two days and call it even!
Ingredients:
Prep: 10 mins, Cook: 20 mins , Total: 30 mins, Serves: 6
- 1 lb. Pasta (I like to use fettuccine because it soaks up and coats the sauce so well but any type will do)
- 4 tablespoons butter, (divided - into two 2 tbsps)
- 3 chicken breasts *
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 4 minced garlic cloves
- 3/4 cup dry white wine (or you can substitute chicken broth)
- 3/4 cup chicken broth
- 1 3/4 cups heavy cream
- 1 1/4 cup parmesan, grated
- 6 oz baby spinach - roughly chopped
- 6 oz sun dried tomato strips
When Plating:
- 8 oz bacon crumbled
- Freshly ground parmesan
- Fresh parsley - Finely chopped
Instructions:
Pasta and Bacon:
- Get a large pot and fill it with water, bring to a boil and add salt. Add your pasta and cook it for 1 minute short of the box directions.
- Prior to draining your pasta, grab about a cup of the water and set aside. Then proceed to drain.
- While you are cooking your pasta, grab a heavy bottomed skillet and put your bacon on fry up, cook till nice and crispy, drain and set aside for plating. Using a rubber spatula clean the majority of the grease from your pan (it doesn’t have to be perfect, also its okay if some crispy bits are left behind)
Chicken:
- * Cut your chicken breasts in half - you want to do this horizontally. Salt and pepper both sides of your breasts.
- Add 2 tablespoons of butter to your previously used large heavy bottom skillet. Place skillet on stovetop on medium-high heat and get the butter melted.
- Place your chicken in the skillet and cook for 4 min. on each side (depending on thickness of your breasts adjust accordingly). Cook till golden brown.
- Once cooked remove chicken from skillet, let rest 5 minutes then shed into pieces.
Alfredo Sauce:
- Turn your stove down to medium and using the same heavy bottom skillet add your remaining 2 Tablespoons of butter and minced garlic. Cook until fragrant - about 1 minute.
- Add your wine and bring skillet to a rolling simmer, pick up all those crispy brown bits off the bottom of the pan from your chicken and garlic. Once your wine had reduced to 1/2 add your chicken broth, followed by the cream, the glorious shredded Parmesan and your sun dried tomatoes.
- Place stovetop on a medium - low stirring occasionally until your sauce thickens and reduces (5-8 minutes).
Time to Make Your Chicken Pasta Dreams Come True:
- Toss in your shredded chicken, spinach and cooked pasta
- Mix everything together to get all those noodles well coated with the Alfredo sauce. If your sauce gets too thick here is where you want to use a bit of the reserved pasta cooking water (just add a little bit at a time 1-2 Tablespoons at a time).
- Grab yourself a plate and serve it up. Add your crumbled bacon, a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley over the top.
- Enjoy Friends!
