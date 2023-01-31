What Dreams are Made of - Heavenly Chicken Pasta Recipe

Ridley's Wreckage

Having a bad day? This is the pasta dish you want cheering you up. Having a great day? This right here is the dish you want to celebrate with. Want a dish in under 30 minutes that you know the entire family will greedily eat, and ask for seconds, look no further - This is THE DISH!! Loaded chicken pasta for the freakin win!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CnUN_0kXh1qap00
The Chicken Pasta Of Your DreamsPhoto byPinterest

Why is this dish so phenomenal? Let me introduce you to the stars of this show!

  • Dry White Wine – the secret component ! I like Chardonney for this, I keep a bottle just for dishes like this one. Okay that’s a lie, I always have Chardonnay on hand, and its in a box (Bota Box to be exact). Might as well be honest, I love to drink wine and I love to cook with it, always makes me feel like a professional chef, not just a home chef that really likes to cook!. If you want a non-alcoholic substitute, you can use your chicken broth.
  • Parmesan Cheese – no Ifs, ands or buts here, you must use freshly grated or at the very least good quality store bought Parmesan cheese, don’t get that “dust like sand particles” in a can, it will not melt into deliciousness. It’ll taste like disappointment.
  • Sun Dried Tomato – Yes, yes and for those of you in the back YES! It just gives your dish a punch of WOW! Now if your not on team sun dried tomatoes then obviously you can skip them.

Now you may be sayin to yourself isn’t this a bit indulgent for a weeknight dinner, yes, yes it is but two things... you can have it on the weekend if it makes you feel better or just eat a salad for dinner the next two days and call it even!

Ingredients:

Prep: 10 mins, Cook: 20 mins , Total: 30 mins, Serves: 6

  • 1 lb. Pasta (I like to use fettuccine because it soaks up and coats the sauce so well but any type will do)
  • 4 tablespoons butter, (divided - into two 2 tbsps)
  • 3 chicken breasts *
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 4 minced garlic cloves
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine (or you can substitute chicken broth)
  • 3/4 cup chicken broth
  • 1 3/4 cups heavy cream
  • 1 1/4 cup parmesan, grated
  • 6 oz baby spinach - roughly chopped
  • 6 oz sun dried tomato strips

When Plating:

  • 8 oz bacon crumbled
  • Freshly ground parmesan
  • Fresh parsley - Finely chopped

Instructions:

Pasta and Bacon:

  • Get a large pot and fill it with water, bring to a boil and add salt. Add your pasta and cook it for 1 minute short of the box directions.
  • Prior to draining your pasta, grab about a cup of the water and set aside. Then proceed to drain.
  • While you are cooking your pasta, grab a heavy bottomed skillet and put your bacon on fry up, cook till nice and crispy, drain and set aside for plating. Using a rubber spatula clean the majority of the grease from your pan (it doesn’t have to be perfect, also its okay if some crispy bits are left behind)

Chicken:

  • * Cut your chicken breasts in half - you want to do this horizontally. Salt and pepper both sides of your breasts.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of butter to your previously used large heavy bottom skillet. Place skillet on stovetop on medium-high heat and get the butter melted.
  • Place your chicken in the skillet and cook for 4 min. on each side (depending on thickness of your breasts adjust accordingly). Cook till golden brown.
  • Once cooked remove chicken from skillet, let rest 5 minutes then shed into pieces.

Alfredo Sauce:

  • Turn your stove down to medium and using the same heavy bottom skillet add your remaining 2 Tablespoons of butter and minced garlic. Cook until fragrant - about 1 minute.
  • Add your wine and bring skillet to a rolling simmer, pick up all those crispy brown bits off the bottom of the pan from your chicken and garlic. Once your wine had reduced to 1/2 add your chicken broth, followed by the cream, the glorious shredded Parmesan and your sun dried tomatoes.
  • Place stovetop on a medium - low stirring occasionally until your sauce thickens and reduces (5-8 minutes).

Time to Make Your Chicken Pasta Dreams Come True:

  • Toss in your shredded chicken, spinach and cooked pasta
  • Mix everything together to get all those noodles well coated with the Alfredo sauce. If your sauce gets too thick here is where you want to use a bit of the reserved pasta cooking water (just add a little bit at a time 1-2 Tablespoons at a time).
  • Grab yourself a plate and serve it up. Add your crumbled bacon, a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley over the top.
  • Enjoy Friends!

References Adapted By:

Nagi, (2019 May 20 UPDATED: 2019 September 24), Chicken Pasta of your dreams! [Blog Post] Retrieved from; https://www.recipetineats.com/chicken-pasta-recipe/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Cooking# Chicken recipes# Easy recipes# For you

Comments / 0

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
12K followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

Taco Bell Meximelts- Copycat Recipe 🌯

This is one of my nephews favorite things to eat. He asks me to make these copy cat Taco Bell Meximelts whenever he’s over. He’s my nephew so how can i say no?? A lot of times I think he stops in, just to eat - lol. Not to mention, I would be lying if I didn’t owe up to the fact that I love these Meximelts too almost as much as my nephews impromptu visits! These are easy to make and much healthier than the ones you get at Taco Bell (in my opinion better tasting too!).

Read full story

Award Winning - Baked Macaroni and Cheese

One of my favorite comfort foods is macaroni and cheese, it’s just plain good for the soul. Theres just something about the gooey, stringy cheese, that rich flavor, the smooth consistency of the sauce with the pasta. It’s in my opinion, a near perfect meal. I could probably eat this every day, and not be disappointed. There are so many different ways to make macaroni and cheese, insta pot, crock pot, stove top, with protein, with veggies. Too many to count! This is a ... Do I dare say basic recipe ?? Because basic it is not, far from it! It’s just dang good and delicious baked macaroni and cheese - no bells and whistles, no real fancy spices or cooking techniques, no added veggies or protein. Just down home, what dreams are made of drool worthy comfort food.

Read full story
3 comments

Chocolate Fruit Dip 🍓

Valentines Day is just around the corner and this is a delicious treat to serve up your honey! This fruit dip hits the three D’s - Delicious, Decadent and Divine. It goes fantastic with any type of fruit but strawberries are my favorite. Angle food cake, pretzels and graham crackers also work great. This dip would be perfect for a Valentines Day charcuterie board. Delish!!

Read full story

Crock Pot - Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

Everyone loves chicken wing dip. This recipe is amazing, It hits all the spicy notes in all the right areas and follows it up with the perfect creamy, coolness from the ranch and cream cheese. We like to devour this with celery sticks, tortilla chips or everything bagel pretzel crisps. This dip is perfect for any appetizer, game/race day, potluck, movie night or “just because”. This dip cooks right in your slow cooker so it’s bubbly and ready to go when you are, keeps warm and makes it so convenient for seconds and thirds! Super easy recipe and comes together in minutes. The hardest part is having to smell it’s deliciousness cooking in the crock pot for 2 hours!!

Read full story

Can you recognize the symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite in your pets?

Let’s hope this never happens to you, but let’s be honest accidents happen. Dogs run out front doors, kids leave the fence gate open, leashes get dropped. Winter is not the time to leave your pets out or have them get lost. But if that happens you need to know what the signs and symptoms of hypothermia and frost bite are. Our pets don’t have a voice so YOU need to be it. Being observant, conscientious of the weather and your pets habits can help aid in the health and safety of your pet. Knowing the signs could absolutely save a life. Whenever in doubt always err on the side of caution and seek medical treatment, immediately!

Read full story

Race Day- Ham and Cheese Sliders 🏎

So I’m pretty sure these sliders should outlawed they are so good. These sliders are simple to make and a huge crowd pleaser. I’m sure your asking yourself... do I really need a recipe to make a ham sandwich? The answer plain and simple, YES! To make these mouth watering, to die for, full of flavor sliders - you need the recipe. Take it from me it’s absolutely worth the effort and so much better than two pieces of bread with a slice of ham and cheese. Sometimes I pair these with a roasted tomato soup, and make a meal out of them, but this weekend they are on the menu for the first Nascar Race of the season.

Read full story

Race Day Snacks - Spicy Buffalo Pretzels 🏎

If you love to snack as much as me, read on my friend. Even as I sit here I'm taking frequent breaks to stuff my face full of these delicious little spicy buffalo gems. Easy recipe, delicious up front and in your face flavor and if your feeling sassy you can dip them in some blue cheese dressing. This is the perfect snack for game day, family get togethers or sleepovers! They are perfect to bring to your co-workers for the "Monday blues" or pack in your teenage son's lunch. These pretzels harden once they cool and may be just a wee bit addictive. You can even make these vegan with a few minor alterations for those friends and family that follow that lifestyle. These definitely have the buffalo spicy kick to them so if you are not a fan of melt your face food, leave out the cayenne!

Read full story

Valentines Day Gifts - Homemade with Love ❤️

Valentines Day is right around the corner. It’s less than 2 weeks away... are you ready? Prepared? Excited? Don’t care? If you don’t care this isn’t the article for you. If your excited read on...

Read full story
Tarpon Springs, FL

Greek Tsatziki Dressing

I love a great chicken Gyro, with lots and lots of Tsatziki dressing or sauce. I had the best chicken gyro down in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Everything was perfect, the deliciously marinated, juicy chicken, the flavorful abundance of Tsatziki sauce they gave me, the gorgeous setting with the sun going down. I literally could jump to the sponge docks and smell the sea salt air. Perfect night! If i’m to be honest, I think I love the Tsatziki more than the gyro, I could drink that heavenly sauce. I use Tsatziki on everything at home, burgers, veggie sandwiches, I even use it as dip for my pretzels. I use to buy this sauce from the grocery store, until I found this recipe. This sauce is super easy to make, the hardest part is not drinking it straight outta the bowl, lol just kidding. Really the hardest part is shredding the cucumber - but sooo worth it, and lets be honest it’s really not that difficult!

Read full story
Tarpon Springs, FL

Greek Chicken Gyros

I love, love, love a good chicken Gyro. I’m sure the loads of Tsatziki sauce doesn’t hurt. When I lived in Florida, I could get the best Gyro down in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Before we moved from Florida we made a farewell trip down to one of our favorite spots. Everything was perfect, the deliciously marinated, juicy chicken, the flavorful abundance of Tsatziki sauce they gave me, the gorgeous setting with the sun going down. I literally could jump to the sponge docks and smell the sea salt air. It was a perfect night with amazing food! I knew that moving away from Florida I was really going to miss my Chicken Gyros. I knew that I had to figure out a good recipe so I could enjoy gyros in the dead of the winter, when I’m missing my sponge docks and salty sea air the most.

Read full story
1 comments

4 Ingredient - Valentine’s Day Fudge 💓

I like to spoil my significant other with goodies and treats all year long, it’s just how we are. My philosophy is Valentines Day is just another day. If you can’t treat the person you love and adore with kindness, empathy, laughter, desire and respect the other 364 days a year then maybe you shouldn’t have a valentine.... It’s just my opinion. Regardless, Valentines Day gives me an excuse to bake and make things that are pink! This fudge is really so easy, you can make it in the microwave, it has 4 ingredients and comes together in a snap, so if you pressed on something sweet for your sweetie, this is your “Get out of the doghouse” card!

Read full story

Gardners - Things To Do To Get Your Garden Ready For Spring 🌱

My garden is one of my simple but so complex loves of our hobby farm. Take for example, last year my tomatoes went insane and we had a marvelous harvest of sweet, ripe and juicy tomatoes, more that what I could handle honestly. But my cucumbers, zucchini, peppers and cauliflower all tanked. My beautiful chamomile that I planted along with a variety of herbs were all massacred by our lovely chickens. My strawberry patch was overrun by slugs. I guess my point is, every year I learn something from my garden, it’s constant evolving and being able to be flexible and amendable in learning from my mistakes and implementing new things.

Read full story
3 comments

Valentine’s Day Oreo Parfaits 💓

Let’s hope that this is the only dirt you have on your Valentine! If not you may want to consider getting a new one! This is a fun recipe thats super easy to make, grab your kids for this one! This “dirt” cake incorporates one of my households favorite cookies - the Oreo! Side note: Did you know oreo’s were vegan? I didn’t until my daughter turned vegan, so this house always has oreo’s on hand. This dessert however is not vegan so save some cookies aside for that special vegan in your life.

Read full story

Homemade Ranch Dressing - You’ll Never Buy Ranch Again

I’m obsessed, my family obsessed. So much so that we have eaten salads smothered in this delicious dressing for the past two weeks with absolutely NO COMPLAINTS. Okay so your right, it hasn’t been just salads, I’ve also drenched my burgers, chicken, baked potatoes and my spaghetti .... yes spaghetti drenched in this dressing. It’s that freakin good, so good I’ve contemplated drinking it... from the jar, of course while no one is looking....

Read full story
50 comments

Double Cheese - Sausage Bites

These little gems I whipped up for an impromptu game night with the family. We started one of the box sets of “Hunt a Killer”. Great game, lots of fun, if your into murder mysteries and who done it’s.

Read full story

Moscato Punch

This punch I whipped up for an impromptu game night with the family. We started one of the box sets of “Hunt a Killer”. Great game, lots of fun, if your into “Murder Mysteries” and “Who Done It’s”. Add a little (or a lot - LOL) Moscato punch and it realllly gets good! Needless to say lots of laughter, I mean catching a killer is thirsty work! For the record, it’s a good thing we run a farm and are not part of our beloved police department!

Read full story
5 comments

No Eggs, Milk or Butter - Carrot Cake

Okay I’m going to say it... egg prices are outrageous, now if you have read any of my blog posts you’ll know that we have a flock of ladies that are super good at their job... which is graciously providing us with eggs, however not everyone is as fortunate as us. The prices ... insane... it’s crazy that I’ve see numbers in the 7-9 dollar range for a dozen free range eggs, even at our small local grocery store a pound of butter was over 8 dollars! I nearly choked... I knew then that I had to share this Carrot Cake recipe with you all. This recipe has no eggs, milk or butter... Hallelujah! It’s moist with a nice crumb, easy to make and absolutely delicious and flavorful. You’ll never miss the eggs, butter or milk!

Read full story
13 comments

Life Changing - Broccoli Salad 🥦

I’ve never been a fan of broccoli. It started when I was young and my mom and dad went and picked bushels and bushels of broccoli. Those bushels and bushels proceeded to sit in our garage during the heat of the summer, do I need to go on here?? You get the point the smell coming from the rotting bushels was bad, so from that day forward I turned my nose up to anything broccoli, that is of course until I met this broccoli salad.

Read full story
22 comments
Monticello, NY

Beat the Winter Blues with this Indoor Waterpark and Resort

It’s January, the winter blues are getting to us all, the gloomy days, the yucky, muddy, snow covered walkways, the lack of sunshine and the frigid cold. Everyone could use a little pick me up going into February, us New Yorkers know that winter is far from over and sometimes you just need to feel like you’ve traveled to a tropical paradise with an adventure around every corner. Everyone needs a little sunshine in their lives, especially in the dead of winter.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy