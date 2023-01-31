What Dreams are Made of - Heavenly Chicken Pasta Recipe

Having a bad day? This is the pasta dish you want cheering you up. Having a great day? This right here is the dish you want to celebrate with. Want a dish in under 30 minutes that you know the entire family will greedily eat, and ask for seconds, look no further - This is THE DISH!! Loaded chicken pasta for the freakin win!

The Chicken Pasta Of Your Dreams Photo by Pinterest

Why is this dish so phenomenal? Let me introduce you to the stars of this show!

Dry White Wine – the secret component ! I like Chardonney for this, I keep a bottle just for dishes like this one. Okay that’s a lie, I always have Chardonnay on hand, and its in a box (Bota Box to be exact). Might as well be honest, I love to drink wine and I love to cook with it, always makes me feel like a professional chef, not just a home chef that really likes to cook!. If you want a non-alcoholic substitute, you can use your chicken broth.

no Ifs, ands or buts here, you must use freshly grated or at the very least good quality store bought Parmesan cheese, don’t get that “dust like sand particles” in a can, it will not melt into deliciousness. It’ll taste like disappointment. Sun Dried Tomato – Yes, yes and for those of you in the back YES! It just gives your dish a punch of WOW! Now if your not on team sun dried tomatoes then obviously you can skip them.

Now you may be sayin to yourself isn’t this a bit indulgent for a weeknight dinner, yes, yes it is but two things... you can have it on the weekend if it makes you feel better or just eat a salad for dinner the next two days and call it even!

Ingredients:

Prep: 10 mins, Cook: 20 mins , Total: 30 mins, Serves: 6

1 lb. Pasta (I like to use fettuccine because it soaks up and coats the sauce so well but any type will do)

4 tablespoons butter, (divided - into two 2 tbsps)

3 chicken breasts *

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 minced garlic cloves

3/4 cup dry white wine (or you can substitute chicken broth)

3/4 cup chicken broth

1 3/4 cups heavy cream

1 1/4 cup parmesan, grated

6 oz baby spinach - roughly chopped

6 oz sun dried tomato strips

When Plating:

8 oz bacon crumbled

Freshly ground parmesan

Fresh parsley - Finely chopped

Instructions:

Pasta and Bacon:

Get a large pot and fill it with water, bring to a boil and add salt. Add your pasta and cook it for 1 minute short of the box directions.

Prior to draining your pasta, grab about a cup of the water and set aside. Then proceed to drain.

While you are cooking your pasta, grab a heavy bottomed skillet and put your bacon on fry up, cook till nice and crispy, drain and set aside for plating. Using a rubber spatula clean the majority of the grease from your pan (it doesn’t have to be perfect, also its okay if some crispy bits are left behind)

Chicken:

* Cut your chicken breasts in half - you want to do this horizontally. Salt and pepper both sides of your breasts.

Add 2 tablespoons of butter to your previously used large heavy bottom skillet. Place skillet on stovetop on medium-high heat and get the butter melted.

Place your chicken in the skillet and cook for 4 min. on each side (depending on thickness of your breasts adjust accordingly). Cook till golden brown.

Once cooked remove chicken from skillet, let rest 5 minutes then shed into pieces.

Alfredo Sauce:

Turn your stove down to medium and using the same heavy bottom skillet add your remaining 2 Tablespoons of butter and minced garlic. Cook until fragrant - about 1 minute.

Add your wine and bring skillet to a rolling simmer, pick up all those crispy brown bits off the bottom of the pan from your chicken and garlic. Once your wine had reduced to 1/2 add your chicken broth, followed by the cream, the glorious shredded Parmesan and your sun dried tomatoes.

Place stovetop on a medium - low stirring occasionally until your sauce thickens and reduces (5-8 minutes).

Time to Make Your Chicken Pasta Dreams Come True:

Toss in your shredded chicken, spinach and cooked pasta

Mix everything together to get all those noodles well coated with the Alfredo sauce. If your sauce gets too thick here is where you want to use a bit of the reserved pasta cooking water (just add a little bit at a time 1-2 Tablespoons at a time).

Grab yourself a plate and serve it up. Add your crumbled bacon, a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese and parsley over the top.

Enjoy Friends!

