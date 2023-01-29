No Eggs, Milk or Butter - Carrot Cake

Okay I’m going to say it... egg prices are outrageous, now if you have read any of my blog posts you’ll know that we have a flock of ladies that are super good at their job... which is graciously providing us with eggs, however not everyone is as fortunate as us. The prices ... insane... it’s crazy that I’ve see numbers in the 7-9 dollar range for a dozen free range eggs, even at our small local grocery store a pound of butter was over 8 dollars! I nearly choked... I knew then that I had to share this Carrot Cake recipe with you all. This recipe has no eggs, milk or butter... Hallelujah! It’s moist with a nice crumb, easy to make and absolutely delicious and flavorful. You’ll never miss the eggs, butter or milk!

No Eggs, Milk or Butter Delicous Carrot Cake Photo by Pinterest

Ingredients:

Dry Ingredients

1 3/4 Cup all purpose flour

1 Cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp cinnamon - ground

1/2 tsp cloves - ground

1/2 tsp allspice

1/2 tsp nutmeg - ground

3/4 Cup finely grated peeled carrots

1/4 - 1/2 Cup walnuts finely chopped

1/4 - 1/2 Cup raisins - I like golden raisins but either type is fine.

Wet Ingredients

1 tsp white distilled vinegar or apple cider

1 tsp vanilla (pure extract)

5 Tbsp corn/canola or vegetable oil

1 Cup room temperature water

Directions

Set your oven to 350 degrees. Grease/ spray with non stick spray a 8” x 8” baking dish.

Take your flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg in a large bowl. Whisk your ingredients all together. Add your nuts, shredded carrots and golden raisins, stir to combine. Next, add your vinegar, vanilla extract, vegetable oil and water. Stir everything together and put into your prepared baking dish.

Set your rack in the middle of your oven and cook for 30-40 minutes - keep an eye on your cake as oven temperatures vary. Do the toothpick check - if it’s clean when removed it’s done. Remove from oven and let it cool.

We like to top ours with some cool whip or vanilla ice cream, but you are more than welcome to use your favorite vanilla or cream cheese frosting recipe.

Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Neumann, M., CRAZY CARROT CAKE – NO EGGS, MILK OR BUTTER [Blog Post]; Retrieved From: https://sweetlittlebluebird.com/crazy-carrot-cake-no-eggs-milk-or-butter/