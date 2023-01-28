Life Changing - Broccoli Salad 🥦

I’ve never been a fan of broccoli. It started when I was young and my mom and dad went and picked bushels and bushels of broccoli. Those bushels and bushels proceeded to sit in our garage during the heat of the summer, do I need to go on here?? You get the point the smell coming from the rotting bushels was bad, so from that day forward I turned my nose up to anything broccoli, that is of course until I met this broccoli salad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G67oY_0kUjn5bh00
Delicious Broccoli SaladPhoto byPinterest

We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did.

I was shocked at how dang delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! Needless to say my hate for broccoli has diminished, I’m sure the bacon doesn’t hurt (as that is a favorite of mine) but now I don’t run from the kitchen holding my nose when I see it.

Ingredients:

  • 7 cups broccoli florets (2 large heads of broccoli
  • 8 ounce brick of extra sharp cheddar cheese - grated
  • ⅔ cup cranberries - dried
  • ⅔ - 1 cup bacon- crispy and crumbled (I always use closer to a cup, because I love bacon)
  • ½ cup sunflower seeds - roasted and salted
  • ½ cup onion (I like red) chopped finely

Dressing

  • 1 cup mayo
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 2 Tbsp white wine vinegar
  • 3 Tbsp white granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

  • In a large bowl, take your broccoli, grated cheddar cheese, cranberries, bacon, red onion and sunflower seeds.
  • Next make your dressing! Combine in a medium sized bowl your mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper. Use a whisk and combine well.
  • Take that yummy tangy dressing and combine it all over your broccoli mixture.
  • Take your salad and place it in the Fridge for at least an hour, so all those delicious flavors can meld together and sing 🎶
  • Before serving - mix your salad well and eat up!
  • If you don’t eat this all in one sitting, place back in the refrigerator.
  • Enjoy!!

References Adapted By:

Sam (2017, July 6 - updated 2019, April 15), Broccoli Salad [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://sugarspunrun.com/broccoli-salad/

