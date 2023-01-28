DIY - Valentines Day Gift Ideas 💘

Valentines Day is right around the corner. I‘m talking only 2 weeks away... are you ready? Prepared? Excited? Don’t care? If you don’t care this isn’t the article for you. If your excited carry on...

Maybe you just embarked on a new relationship, or maybe it’s year 10 and you want to show and remind your sweetie just how special they are. I’m going to give you some tips and some cute, clever and inexpensive DIY projects so that special someone knows you‘re thinking of them. It’s doesn’t have to break the bank to show someone you care.

Let’s get this out of the way, most guys and gals love chocolate and food. I know I do and I’m always happy being gifted something that’s edible!

1. Food - nothing says I Love You better than one of your favorite foods...Donuts and Pizza. Now if your not that big of a cook, then luckily for you Dunkin Donuts always has heart shaped donuts around Valentines Day. The Pizza parlor near my home also makes pizza’s in the shape of hearts, ask you might be pleasantly surprised! If you like to cook then even better you can design your own heart felt goodies (brownies, cakes, fun cut out sandwiches for the lunchbox). But if you choose to buy your goody then how about this for the Inside of the box .... write something like...

____ (fill in the blank with name) I donut what I would do without you! Or I love you to Piz-Zas! You get the idea! Be creative! This is a great way to start and end your Valentines Day!

Heart Shaped Pizzas and Donuts Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

2. Five Senses Gift Bags - Think Fun, Sexy, Flirty maybe a little Naughty? Get 5 bags and write Taste, Touch, Sight, Sound, Smell on the bags and fill with little gifts. They can be for just your love or something you can do together.

Example: Touch- some new lotion, massage oils or some cozy, fluffy socks. Taste- a favorite candy, gift card to a favorite restaurant, an adult beverage. Sight- maybe something for them or you to wear, a photo of the two of you or a new book. Sound - New Cd, AirPods, one of those cool crackling candles. Smell - a new cologne or perfume, incense, artisan soaps.

The 5 Senses Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

3. “Open When” Letters: Be fun and creative with this and “when” you want him to open a letter. Put yourself in a bunch of different scenarios where a letter would be ideal or helpful or a little naughty. They can be Funny .... Open when YOU NEED A LAUGH and remind your SI (significant other ) of a funny thing that happened to the two of you or a inside joke you have. They can be Serious ... Open when YOU NEED COMFORT and remind your SI how incredibly special they are to you and what a great team you make. They can be Flirty .... Open when YOU WANT YOUR HEART TO POUND and remind your SI what drives you crazy about them. You get the idea - there are literally hundreds of “Open When” letters you could think up. Remember keep it personal and add some sassy, some spicy, some funny, some clever, some serious - put them all in a box covered in decorated hearts.

“Open When“ Letters Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

4. “Our First” Map/ Picture Frame- How cute is this?? This is a clever way to document your “firsts”. All you need is google maps and a cute picture frame. This is a great keepsake for that loved one, something they can hang on the wall or place on a desk.

Our “First” Picture Frame Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

5. Movie Date Night with the works -This one is a favorite of mine! Date Night! Get together a great movie, snacks of all types, beverages and of course yummy buttery popcorn, some snuggly blankets on the couch with pillows and a few lite candles. Everything you need for the perfect movie night. If your smart you’ll pick a scary flick so you can cuddle up!

Date night! Photo by R.Gerner/ Canva

6. Messages In a Jar - This is a great way to leave future date night ideas, remember “when” we did ( fill in the blank), favorite memories or little “What I love about you!”, even a couples bucket list would be fun to go through! Customize this jar to your loved one and all the fun things you have done or want to do in the future.

Messages of Love in a Jar Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

7. Framed Song Lyrics - This is really cute and can be customized to “Your” song. You can either buy this through etsy or some other venue or make it yourself, it’s pretty easy to do. Just add it to a nice frame and presto! Done!

“Your Song” Framed Photo by Etsy

8. Fill a Room Full of Balloons and Memories- Get a bunch of colorful balloons, streamers and some pictures of you and your love. Attach your pictures and memories to the balloons for a festive trip down memory lane!

Balloons and Memories Photo by Party Zealot

9. Decorate the Bathroom! Surround him or her with all the love. Let this be one of the first things they see when they wake! To make them chuckle write the awkwardest, strangest, simplest, funniest things that have happened to you! The concept may be simple, but it's so adorable! Who know you could be so creative with post-its!

Post-It Wall Memories Photo by Pinterest

10. Write a Book! Well kind of - These books are everywhere and are so fun because you can make them personalize to you and yours. It’s just another way to let your snuggle bear know they are loved and cherished.

What I Love About Photo by Amazon

Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine’s Day is a day for Love, companionship and friendship! Spread some joy around and be sure to make that special someone feel special, and that includes opening a door for a stranger, and maybe buying the person behind you in the Dunkin line a cup of java.

References Adapted By:

jenandmadi (2018, January 16) 20 cute valentine day gifts for him [Blog post] Retrieved from: https://hairsoutofplace.com/2018/01/16/12-romantic-yet-quick-easy-valentines-gifts/