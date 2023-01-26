Energy Bites - No Bake

I make these energy bites every week for my daughter. She loves them, they are nutty, sweet, and have a great chew to them. Best yet, they take only minutes to make! They may taste like a cookie, but are far healthier since they are prepared with nourishing ingredients like oats, dates, and nut butter. Making these Energy Bites acceptable as a snack, dessert, and even for breakfast!

Photo by Pinterest

What makes up these magic Energy Bites? A lot of good for you Ingredients ... that’s what! Let’s spotlight a few shall we?

Old Fashion Oats - This is what gives your bites that delicious chewiness. You can use gluten free oats if you want (make sure that if you use gluten free they are certified). The instant oats don’t have the same chew, I don’t recommend using.

Flaxseed - Helllllo Omega-3’s. These guys are fantastic for helping to bind your energy bites and they are great for your digestive health.

Roasted Nut Butter - Almond, Cashew or Peanut - The nut butter provides lots of good protein and healthy fats. Look for the roasted kind it adds such a great toasted and nutty flavor. You won’t regret it!

Medjool Dates and Maple syrup - The combination of these two ingredients help to make your energy bites sweet. You want your dates to be soft not hard (soak in warm water 10-15 minutes if dates are hard).

Organic Coconut oil - Great for Fatty acids and helps to keep your Energy bites together. Not to mention a great coconut flavor.

Walnuts – Adds a great crunch and rich with good healthy fats.

Serves: 12 bites

Ingredients:

1 cup Old Fashion Oats

1 Tbsp flaxseed (ground) + 3 Tbsp warm water

¼ cup roasted nut butter (Almond, Cashew, Peanut)

2 Tbsp maple syrup

3 pitted Medjool dates

2 Tbsp organic coconut oil

½ tsp pure vanilla extract

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ cup finely chopped nuts (walnuts)

½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

⅓ cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a frying pan, take your old fashion oats and toast over medium heat. You will want to see the edges of your oats becoming toasty brown. This takes about 2 min. So don’t walk away. Once your oats are done remove from heat and set aside. Next grab a small bowl and add your warm water to it, then your flaxseeds. Let it sit 5-10 minutes until this becomes thickened and gelatinous. While you are waiting on your flax seeds, grab your food processor and add your roasted nut butter, maple syrup, dates, coconut oil, cinnamon, salt and vanilla. Blend until incorporated. Once your flaxseeds are thick throw in the food processor till smooth. Next add your walnuts (your nut of choice) and pulse until finely broken down. Add your toasted oats and coconut flakes and pulse till everything is incorporated. Lastly stir in your mini chocolate chips. Now it’s time to get your hands dirty! Grab a rounded tablespoon of mixture and roll into a ball. You should get around 12 energy bites. If your mixture is sticky, place in refrigerator for 10-15 minutes before you proceed. These energy bites can be stored in the refrigerator in a air tight container. Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Donofrio, J.; No Bake Energy Bites [Blog Post], Retrieved from: https://www.loveandlemons.com/energy-balls-recipe/