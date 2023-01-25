Twice Baked Potato - Casserole

A favorite sidedish in our house is twice baked potatoes. It‘s one of those sides my family requests often because it’s so dang good! As delicious as they are, I don’t really care for all the work that goes into them. I know kinda lazy of me, but scooping out the potato and then mixing everything in then piping the guts back into the potato, nah too much - which is why I love this casserole. This casserole brings the best out of twice baked potatoes. In fact we, especially me, like the casserole more! Why you ask? Because it’s easier to make and bonus - We get a greater ratio of fillings to potatoes. Yeah ... were that family, the one that likes the bacon, green onions and cheese in EVERY bite! I also leave my skins on the potatoes for this recipe, I would like to say because that’s where a lot of the vitamins come from, but I’m going to be honest with you, I really like the crispy, salty potato skin.... there you have it!

First thing I do for this casserole is bake my potatoes. I get 8 beautiful baking potatoes, clean the skins really well (again were eating these babies) then grease them up with good olive oil and good flaky kosher salt. If you don’t want to eat the skins your a barbarian ..... kidding just remove the skins once baked. They are easy to peel off when your dicing up your potatoes with a pairing knife or your hands. Then I just add all the magic to my diced potatoes, stir well and bake! Easy peasy!

Prep Time: 10 minutes, Cook Time: 1 hour 15 minutes, Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes, Servings: 10

Ingredients:

8 medium to large baking potatoes - cleaned well

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 Tbsp Salt (coarse, kosher or sea)

1 pound bacon cooked (crispy and crumbled into pieces)

8 ounces shredded cheese (I like Xtra Sharp Cheddar but Monterey, Pepper Jack or Colby will also work).

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

4-6 sliced green onions (whites and green parts)

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

First !! Bake Your Potatoes

Set your oven to 400°Fahrenheit Give your potatoes a good olive oil massage and then roll or sprinkle them in flaky salt.

Bake on a cookie sheet for 50 to 60 minutes - at the half way mark, ,flip your potatoes over. To check for doneness, prick them with a fork, it should pierce through the skin and flesh easily.

Let cool for 10-15 minutes.

Second! Assemble Your Casserole

Set your oven down to 350°F. Grease a 9x13 inch pan and place to the side.

In a large bowl cut your cooled potatoes into bite-sized chunks. Don’t worry if some pieces fall apart.

Add your Sour Cream and Mayonnaise. Mix well.

Add your shredded cheese, crumbled bacon and green onions (reserve some for the top!). Stir to combine everything.

Transfer all of that gloriousness into your prepared dish. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes. Remove cover from casserole, top with reserved shredded cheese and bacon and cook for an additional 10 minutes (or until cheese has melted and everything is hot and bubbly).

Remove from oven and add your reserved green onions and plate.

Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Trish (2021, November 20), TWICE BAKED POTATO CASSEROLE; [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.momontimeout.com/twice-baked-potato-casserole-recipe/