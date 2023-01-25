Taco Pasta in Under 30 Minutes

Let me just put this here.... delicious cheesy pasta with a taco flair, one pot meal with easy clean up and did I mention, ready in under 30 minutes? You Are Welcome... Who doesn’t love Tacos and who doesn’t love pasta? This dish marries the two together in perfect harmony, in one pot. The sauce is rich and delicious, the shells and burger is filling and the taco seasoning sends it over the edge. Your husband, your wife, your significant other, your kids and even grumpy Karen is going to love this meal.

Delicious 30 Minute Taco Pasta - One Pot Meal Photo by Pinterest

I love 30 minute meals, I love one pot meals and I love all things taco and pasta - so this meal as you all can guess is in my dinner rotation on a frequent basis. It’s hearty, cozy, warms the belly and in my opinion pure comfort food.

Tips To Pass Along

The sauce in this recipe is plentiful so if you wanted you can increase the amount of pasta. I love all things saucy so I keep mine at 1/2 box (.5lb). But you are free to add a little more if wanted.

Feel free to use all beef or all chicken broth instead of the combination.

Highly recommend shredding the cheese instead of buying already shredded bagged cheese. It’s better for you, you get a better consistency and you arms get a bit of a work out!

You may use other types of pasta - I like the shells because they hold the sauce so well. Just remember if your going to switch up your pasta check the cooking time and adjust accordingly.

Don’t like hamburger, no problem chicken can be added at the end of cooking. I would recommend using cooked diced or shredded chicken (rotisserie chicken works well here). I don’t recommend you adding it at the beginning as it can make your pasta tough.

During the summer we always add fresh jalapeños and corn to this dish because we have plenty in the garden. Feel free to add in that or some black beans for fiber.

Ingredients - Serves 6

1 cup Shredded Cheddar

1 cup Shredded Monterey Jack

1/3 cup or 4 oz. Velveeta cheese, cubed

1 lb. hamburger 85-90% lean

1 Tbsp Butter

3 cloves minced Garlic

1 ounce packet Taco Seasoning

1 1/2 Tbsp Worcestershire

2 Tbsp Tomato paste

1 cup Beef broth

1 cup Chicken broth

1 cup milk, whole or 2%

10 oz. can Tomatoes with green chilies, undrained (Rotel)

½ lb. Medium pasta shells

Instructions

Get you box cheese grater and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses and begin shredding away away. You want 1 cup each. Place to the side when done. Dice up your Velveeta into small chunks.

Set you stove top to medium heat. Grab your 4 quart Dutch oven (or large pot) cook your hamburger and break it up into bite size pieces. Once cooked drain off the grease.

Add your 1 Tbsp of butter to the pot and minced garlic, cook till fragrant (1-2 minutes).

Next throw in your taco seasoning, Worcestershire, tomato paste, beef and chicken broth, milk and can of Rotel tomatoes (so everything BUT the pasta and cheese!)

Mix everything together well and bring to a slow boil.

Take your shells and stir to combine them into your sauce. Place a cover on your pan and cook pasta according to box directions. Stir your pasta at the halfway mark to make sure pasta has not settled on the bottom.

Once your pasta is done, set your stove top to low and add your cheeses. Stirring to get them all melted and incorporated into the sauce.

Your sauce will get thicker as it stands. Your pasta helps by continuing to soak in all that yummy sauce. Once you have reached your perfect consistency - serve!

Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Stephanie (2021 June, 17) Taco Pasta – One Pot! [Blog Post] Retrieved From: https://thecozycook.com/taco-pasta/