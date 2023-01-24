Soft & Chewy - Chocolate Chip Cookies 🍪

Ridley's Wreckage

I have been making chocolate chip cookies since I was a kid. In fact it was the first actual item I ever baked. My dad and older brother loved chocolate chip cookies, so I really liked making these to put smiles on their faces (or when i got in trouble or needed something - hey, I’m human!). Now my children and spouse are who I try to get to smile with my baking. Over the many years of making chocolate chip cookies I have tweaked my recipe to make my cookies the the most delicious, chewy, indulgent cookies you’ll ever put in your mouth. I know, I know I’m bias. Let’s face it everyone has their “go to” chocolate chip cookie recipes, but these are thick, soft and chewy with chocolate in every bite and here’s the secret....

Chill your dough! Do I really need to chill the chocolate chip cookie dough? Yes... Yes you do. Although I've made these cookies several times without chilling the dough, they are SO much better after chilling. This is why:

  • The chilled dough melds all those wonderful ingredients into one unified, very delicious flavor.
  • The melted butter solidifies again when the dough cools, preventing the cookies from spreading out during baking. You could notice some spreading if you don't allow your dough to cool or don't chill it for a long enough period of time. This spreading is easily avoided if the cookie dough is properly chilled.

The chocolate chip cookie batter is chilled to produce thicker, chewier cookies. God I love a chewy cookie....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8HjQ_0kPqzHXC00
Giant, Chewy Chocolate Chip CookiesPhoto byPinterest

Prep Time: 10 minutes, Cook Time: 15 minutes, Total Time: 25 minutes, Servings: 12

Ingredients:

  • 2 ⅓ cups flour - all-purpose
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 Tbsp corn starch
  • ½ tsp kosher salt
  • 1 Tbsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 sticks melted and cooled unsalted butter (3/4 cup or 12 Tbsp)
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • ½ cup sugar granulated
  • 1 large egg (at room temperature)
  • 1 large egg yolk (at room temperature)
  • 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

  • Melt your butter and once cooled and slightly opaque add to a large mixing bowl. Add your brown and granulated sugars. Whisk for 2-3 minutes. I use my kitchen aid mixer for this.
  • Add your vanilla extract, full egg and egg yolk. You will want to whisk this until light and creamy.
  • Slowly add your flour, corn starch, baking soda and salt. Mix just enough to blend.
  • Add your chocolate chips.
  • Now for the fun part! Grab a large cookie scoop (1/4 cup) and scoop out your dough right into your clean hands, roll until smooth. Next set on a parchment paper and place in the refrigerator for at least an hour (If you are impatient like myself, freezer for 30 minutes).
  • Once your dough balls are completely chilled - Preheat your oven to 325°F.
  • Grab a parchment lined cooking sheet and add your dough balls 3 inches apart.
  • Place your cookies in your preheated oven and set your timer for 12-15 min. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. When the edges are golden and the middle seems slightly underbaked, the cookies are finished.
  • Cool on your cookie sheet for 5-7 minutes and then place on wire racks.
  • Enjoy!

These little gems can be stored for 5 days in an airtight container (good luck not eating all of these by then).

References Adapted By:

Trish (2020, September 6) THE BEST CHEWY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.momontimeout.com/giant-chewy-chocolate-chip-cookies_28/

