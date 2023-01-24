Russian Friendship Tea

It’s cold and snowing up here - I love hot chocolate but I don’t always want something so heavy or with that many calories! Whenever I make this tea, the smell alone brings calm over me and puts a smile on my face. I love the orange citrus with cinnamon and cloves. I always have a jar of this tea in my cupboard. I originally found this recipe at a local Church Bazarr - A Homemakers Cookbook. What a delight this book is! It’s full of all vintage recipes that have been forgotten, some are real gems others are better off left in the shadows Lolol. This tea is one of those gems. I have even been know to make this tea for gifts, housewarming, Christmas, Birthday. Everyone I’ve ever gifted this tea to has requested the recipe, it’s really that good and that easy!
Prep Time: 5 mins, Cook Time: 0 mins, Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 96 Makes: 3 pint size jars
Ingredients:
- 1 cup plain tea mix - granular - unsweetened/no lemon plain (I use decaf., I like to drink this tea at night)
- 1 3/4 cups lemonade mix - instant
- 1 - 20 oz. Container of Tang
- 2 tsp cinnamon - ground
- 1 1/2 tsp cloves - ground
Instructions
- Take all your ingredients and pour them into a bowl, mix with a rubber spoon until well blended. You could also use a gallon size ziplock baggie and mix that way.
- Once blended I like to scoop the tea into jars with a tight seal (I use mason jars). They make the prettiest jars with all the different layers - just gorgeous!
- When ready to serve mix 3 teaspoons of friendship tea in an 8 ounce cup of hot tea. It bubbles and fizzes so make sure you leave yourself some room at the top!
References Adapted By:
Barbara (2019 January 1) FRIENDSHIP TEA – AN OLD FASHIONED RUSSIAN TEA RECIPE [Blog Post] Retrieved From: https://www.theseoldcookbooks.com/friendship-tea/
Comments / 15