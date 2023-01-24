Russian Friendship Tea

Twice Baked Potato - Casserole

A favorite sidedish in our house is twice baked potatoes. It‘s one of those sides my family requests often because it’s so dang good! As delicious as they are, I don’t really care for all the work that goes into them. I know kinda lazy of me, but scooping out the potato and then mixing everything in then piping the guts back into the potato, nah too much - which is why I love this casserole. This casserole brings the best out of twice baked potatoes. In fact we, especially me, like the casserole more! Why you ask? Because it’s easier to make and bonus - We get a greater ratio of fillings to potatoes. Yeah ... were that family, the one that likes the bacon, green onions and cheese in EVERY bite! I also leave my skins on the potatoes for this recipe, I would like to say because that’s where a lot of the vitamins come from, but I’m going to be honest with you, I really like the crispy, salty potato skin.... there you have it!