Chicken Salad with a Twist

Chicken salad is normally a go to for us during the summer when it’s too hot outside to turn on your oven. But this week I’ve really been craving a good chicken salad sandwich. Does that ever happen to you? You just start craving something and you can’t get it out of your head until you have it? Well it happens all the time to me, lol. I’m sure being a food blogger doesn’t help, I’m forever surrounded by delicious food!

Anyways back to my amazing chicken salad..... I wanted or needed something light, not heavy on the stomach, I’ve been making a lot of comfort foods, casseroles lately. I had some rotisserie chicken left over so I chunked up/shredded about 4 cups of chicken for this. If you don’t have any rotisserie then 2 large chicken breasts will work- cooked in a skillet or poached whichever way you prefer.

So what’s this twist on the chicken salad you ask? The fresh parsley plays it’s role but mostly the bam in your face deliciousness comes from the fresh tarragon. Tarragon, it was made for chicken salad. The use of tarragon enhances the flavor of the chicken and adds that wow factor. Everyone who’s had this chicken salad wants to know what’s in it, and it’s really very simple, fresh ingredients. It doesn’t get much better than that! To be honest, I grow tarragon in my garden every summer just for this chicken salad. It’s a game changer!

Ingredients:

4 cups of cubed or shredded chicken

1/2 cup almonds slivered

1 cup mayo.

1 Tbsp mustard - Dijon

1 cup quartered grapes, I like red but green work well too!

3 stalks of celery- sliced

3-4 sliced green onions (use the green and white parts)

2 1/2 Tbsp parsley - freshly chopped

1 1/2 Tbsp tarragon - freshly chopped

Juice of 1 medium lemon

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Grab a skillet and toss your 1/2 cup of slivered almonds in the pan. You want to get them lightly toasted. I can smell them right now - delish! You don’t want to burn them so keep your eye on them. Cool to room temperature.

Shred or dice up your chicken into small bite size pieces. Take your celery and green onions and slice them into small chunks. You will want to quarter the grapes and finely chop your parsley and tarragon.

Combine all chopped, diced and sliced chicken salad makings into a bowl. Add your slivered almonds, Dijon mustard, mayo and the juice of one medium lemon. Combine and mix well. Add your salt and pepper to taste. Place chicken salad back in the fridge to get cold. This helps meld all your delicious flavors together and chicken salad is best served cold.

Enjoy!

