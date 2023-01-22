Homestyle Goulash

I love goulash, my dad made the absolute best. I’ve seen him make it a hundred times, watching him move around the kitchen, he never measured anything, just knew exactly how much of this and how much of that to put into his recipes. What I wouldn’t give to have another day of cooking with my dad. This is comfort food at it’s best, its hearty, warms your soul and there’s no way you’re not going back for seconds. I love meals like this, they were staples in our house growing up and they always remind me of my dad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrtsB_0kNQYIao00
Old Fashioned GoulashPhoto byPinterest

INGREDIENTS

  • 16 ounce box elbow pasta
  • 2 lbs. (90/10) ground beef
  • 1 medium onion diced
  • 4 minced cloves of garlic
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp Worcestershire
  • 30 oz can of tomato sauce (2-15 ounce cans)
  • 29 oz can of diced tomatoes (2-14.5 oz cans)
  • 1/2 Tbsp of basil
  • 1/2 Tbsp of oregano
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 -1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Set your oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Fill a large pot with water. Once boiling add salt to the water (make the water is salty like the ocean) Boil macaroni per box instructions minus three minutes (you want it very al dente). Drain. 
  3. Take a large frying pan and set your cooktop to medium high heat. Add your hamburger and onions. Break your hamburger apart in big chunks. Right before your hamburger is done cooking, add your garlic and cook an additional 1-2 minutes (till fragrant). Drain your burger to get rid of any excess grease.
  4. Put your hambuger back in the frying pan, add your tomato sauce, basil, oregano, worchestershire and diced tomatoes. Stir   
  5. Add your salt and pepper and adjust to your liking.
  6. Combine your hamburger and elbow macaroni together in a casserole dish, mix in your cheddar cheese and set in the middle of your oven. Bake goulash until cheese has melted and is bubbly, around 20-25 min.

References Adapted By:

Erin (2018, March 5) OLD FASHIONED GOULASH [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://dinnersdishesanddesserts.com/old-fashioned-goulash/

