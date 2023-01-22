Sweet and Spicy - Margarita 🍹

I had this last night and if you like sweet and spicy and adult beverages you are going to LOVE this! I was hesitant to try because I don’t really like it when people mess with my margaritas. I guess I’m kinda boring and really just like a good Patrón margarita, heavy on the Patrón and lime. To say I was pleasantly surprised would be an understatement. This drink knocked my socks off, it was such a fun twist on margaritas, it makes me regret not being more adventurous! You can make it as spicy as you want with the addition of fresh jalapeños. The more fresh jalapeños the spicier it’ll be!
- Tequila - Get whatever kind you like, me I’m picking up my favorite - Patrón
- orange-flavoured liqueur like Triple Sec
- Fresh limes
- Pineapple Juice
- Jalapeños - Fresh!
- Chili lime seasoning for riming the glass - this is optional, but looks pretty cool!
- Pineapple wedges - riming the glass a must!
PREP TIME: 5 mins, SERVINGS: 2
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup of your favorite Tequila
- 1/4 cup of orange liqueur like Triple Sec
- 1 1/2 cups pineapple juice
- Juice of 1 small lime (approximately 2 tablespoon)
- 1 fresh Jalapeño cut into rings. If you want to remove the seeds and membrane it will be less spicy.
- Pineapple - cut into wedges for serving (for glass rim)
- Chili lime seasoning (glass rim)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Take your tequila, triple sec, pineapple and lime juice in a stainless steel conductor or margarita shaker with some ice, mix/shake it well.
- Take your pineapple wedge and run it along the rim of your glass, so the juice from the pineapple wets the rim, next dip your glass in in chili lime seasoning.
- Pour your margarita into the glass, drop in a jalapeño or two and stir to combine.
- Cheers!
