Looking for a delicious and easy dinner, these white chicken enchiladas with green chilis may be just what your looking for. I make these simply filled with chicken and cheese, but you could easily go vegetarian with rice and/or black beans, spinach or some pico de gallo. It’s really easy to customize it to your liking. The sauce is creamy and delicious, the tortillas burst with cheesy, chicken goodness and they disappear as fast as I can get them outta the oven! We make this recipe frequently, it’s always being requested by the kids. It’s also great if you want to double it for a pot luck dinner or a dish to pass, it’s always a crowd pleaser.
servings: 6-8, prep time: 20 MINUTES, cook time: 20 MINUTES, total time: 40 MINUTES
INGREDIENTS
- 8 - tortillas soft burrito size
- 2 1/2 cups Monterrey jack cheese
- 3 cups chicken cooked and shredded (rotisserie chicken works well)
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 3 Tbsp flour
- 2 cups broth (Bone, Chicken or vegetable)
- 3/4 cup sour cream
- 1 small can diced green chiles
- 1/2 tsp of salt (to taste)
- 1/4 tsp of pepper (to taste)
- 1/4-1/2 cup cilantro, freshly chopped (optional for those that don’t love Cilantro!)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Set your oven to 400 degrees. Lightly coat a 9”x13“ baking dish with non stick spray. Put to the side.
- Combine 1 1/2 cups of cheese with your shredded chicken.
- Take a tortilla, fill with the chicken and cheese combo and roll, placing the seam side down in your prepared baking dish.
- In medium sized pan on medium low melt 3 Tbsp of butter. Combine your flour into the butter, it’ll make a paste and cook for 1-2 mins.
- Next grab your 2 cups of broth and slowly add it to your flour and butter paste, whisking the whole time. You want your sauces to become thickened , smooth and bubbly.
- Slowly add in the green chilis, salt and pepper and sour cream.
- Remove your sauce from the heat and carefully pour over your prepared enchiladas, use a rubber spatula to distribute the sauce if needed. Top with your remaining 1 cup of cheese.
- Place in your preheated oven until bubbly and golden, around 20-25 minutes.
- Add your cilantro and Enjoy!
