Homemade Pink Drink - Starbucks

I'm a coffee junkie, I drink coffee morning, noon and night. If I'm out running errands, I grab a coffee, if I'm feeling a bit chilly, I fill my percolator full of water and freshly ground beans and make myself a cup - yes I still use a percolator - they just make a good cup of coffee. If I'm having a girls day with my daughter or mother, we stop for coffee. In the summer, you rarely see me without my bottle of water and a Yeti full of iced coffee. It's just how I roll.

Starbucks Pink Drink Photo by Pinterest

As one of my New Years Resolutions, I've challenged myself to cut down on my coffee intake. So in an effort to do that I've been experimenting with some different teas that not only taste delicious but are easy to make. I was at Starbucks last week and had the most delicious "pink drink", it was sweet but not too sweet, fruity and refreshing. It was then that I realized I just might be able to curb some of my coffee consumption.

This drink takes about 5 minutes to make, honestly you can probably make it at home faster than you'll get your drink at the Starbucks. No offense Starbs, we love you and when I'm visiting I will wait my turn patiently with a smile on my face, those poor baristas they work hard- our Starbs is always swamped with customers.

Starbucks Iconic Pink Drink

Servings: 4 - 16 oz drinks

Ingredients:

1 cup of Tazo Herbal Tea Concentrate - Passion Hibiscus Tea* (I get the sweetened concentrate NOT teabags)

2 cups non dairy milk, we use sweetened coconut but almond or cashew also works well.

2 cups of water

Ice

2 cups strawberries (fresh or frozen will work!)

Directions:

Grab a 16-oz cup and fill with ice to the halfway point. Do this with all 4 glasses.

Grab your strawberries and wash. Slice and set aside. I like to muddle them a bit to get the juices flowing. If your using frozen remove from freezer, let defrost a bit for easier cutting then slice - when they defrost they will get juicy.

Use a 4 cup capacity measuring cup. Add 2 cups of water and 1 Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher packet, stir well. Add 1 cup of Tazo concentrate and stir everything together well.

Now for the fun part!! Pour 3/4 cup of the tea mixture into each of your 4 cups. Evenly divide up your strawberries between the 4 cups (approx. 1/2 cup each). Then add 1/2 cup of non dairy milk (coconut is the best in my opinion). If you have a stainless steel conductor add everything to the conductor, shake or stir well and pour back in your cups.

SEnjoy!

*Ingredients are easily bought on Amazon or at Starbucks.

References Adapted By:

Johanson S. (2019 February 14 · LAST UPDATED: 2019 February 19), COPYCAT STARBUCKS PINK DRINK [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://realhousemoms.com/copycat-starbucks-pink-drink/