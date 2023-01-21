Traditional Shepherd's Pie ❣️

Shepherd's pie was one of those classic recipes that my dad would make. It was a favorite of his and everyone who tried it. My dad was an excellent cook, he took his time and was never in a rush. He moved at his own speed and took his time preparing and executing his meals. He took pride in what he brought to the table for his family. There are days I have to remind myself to slow down and enjoy what I'm doing, to take pleasure and enjoyment in the little things. When I make this recipe it gives me a gentle nudge to remember to cherish and relish the simple pleasures in life. My dad made his Shepherd's Pie more traditional with lamb, my family is not a huge fan of lamb so I substitute ground beef, either way is delicious.

Ingredients

FILLING:

2 1/2 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium chopped onion

1 lb. lamb (ground) or ground beef (lean)

2 1/2 tsp parsley - dried

1/2 tsp rosemary - dried

3/4 tsp thyme - dried

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper - freshly ground

1 1/2 Tbsp Worcestershire

3 cloves of minced garlic

2 1/2 Tbsp flour - all purpose

2 Tbsp tomato paste

1- 1 1/4 cup beef broth

1 cup mixed carrots and peas - frozen

1/2 cup corn kernels - frozen

MASHED POTATO TOPPING:

2 lb. russet potatoes (around 3 large potatoes cleaned, peeled and cut into chunks -1 inch)

1 stick butter unsalted

1/3 -1/2 cup heavy cream or half & half (you can also use chicken broth or milk)

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/3 cup parmesan cheese

Instructions

MAKE THE POTATOS

Put your potatoes in a large pan, cover potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Reduce you heat down to medium low and cook potatoes till tender (easily break apart with a fork). This usually takes around 9-14 minutes.

Once tender, drain your potatoes and place back in the pot. Let them sit in the warm pan for 1-3 minutes -helps to evaporate any remaining liquid.

Start mashing your potatoes and add in butter, half & half, garlic powder, salt, pepper and parmesan cheese until well combined.

Set aside.

MAKE THE FILLING.

Get a large pan or skillet and add your olive oil. Set your stovetop to medium heat and add your onions. Cook till tender approx. 5 minutes.

Place your ground lamb (or ground beef) in the pan. Break the meat into chunks so it can cook more evenly. Next add your spices (parsley, rosemary, thyme, salt, and and pepper). Cook your lamb or burger for about for 5-8 minutes, until the meat is browned, stirring occasionally.

Add the garlic and Worcestershire. Stir to combine. Cook until fragrant - usually 1-2 minutes.

Add the tomato paste. Stir well - you want to make sure there are no big tomato paste chunks.

Add your flour over the top and stir to combine

Add your beef broth and frozen veggies. Bring the liquid to a boil then reduce to simmer occasionally stirring for about 5 min.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

ASSEMBLE THE SHEPHERD'S PIE

In you baking dish add your meat mixture evenly across the bottom. Next spoon the mashed potatoes over the meat - spreading it around to make a even layer. I used a 9x9 baking dish for this.

If your shepherd's pie looks a little too full - place a cookie sheet underneath it (covered with aluminum foil will make for easier clean up). That way if the filling happens to boil over, you won't have a mess in your oven! Bake at a 400 degree preheated oven for 25-30 minutes. Cool for 8-10 minutes before serving.

Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Finks, A. (2019, February 9) The Best Classic Shepherd’s Pie [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.thewholesomedish.com/the-best-classic-shepherds-pie/