Tuna Noodle Casserole - Classic Vintage Recipe

My mom came over for dinner the other night. It's always lovely when she comes to spend the day at the farm with us and the animals. Everyone is always so happy to have gramma on the property, even the animals. Mostly because she spoils all the animals (and humans) with treats and goodies.

I asked her what she wanted for dinner, "guests" choice and she comes up with Tuna Noodle Casserole. If she could of seen my face on the other side of the phone, she would have laughed. This was absolutely the last thing I though I would hear out of her mouth. Normally her response is some sort of dessert because she loves herself some sweets (even though she's not supposed to be partaking!). Nope tuna noodle casserole.... Well the pressure was on, I can't tell you the last time I made this dish. I pulled out my grandmothers cookbook and found this recipe. This was so tasty and easy to make. I paired this with a simple chef salad, some crusty bread and of course I made her something sweet - strawberry jello with a pretzel bottom. I figured I'd stick with the vintage theme.

This tuna noodle casserole really hit the spot, it was creamy and delicious, with pops of peas exploding in your mouth. Everybody had seconds. I absolutely will be adding this to my dinner and potluck routine. So happy mom suggested such a classic but delicious recipe.

Classic Tuna Noodle Casserole Photo by Pinterest

Ingredients

4 cups dry egg noodles, about 5 cups cooked

3 bouillon cubes- vegetable or chicken

12 oz. (1 1/2-2 cups) shredded Cheddar cheese

2 Tablespoons butter

2 rib Celery, chopped

1 medium onion (white or yellow), chopped

3 minced garlic cloves

2 cans solid white albacore tuna in water, drained. (5 oz. per can)

1 teaspoon Salt

1/2 teaspoon Pepper

2 (10.5 oz.) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 1/2 cups half and half

3/4 cup sour cream

1 cup peas - defrosted

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded

Casserole Topping

1 1/2 cup crushed crackers "Ritz" type

4 Tbsp melted butter

Garnish

3 green onions, diced or 2 T of fresh parsley

Instructions

Set oven to 400°F.Lightly grease 9x13 casserole dish

In a large skillet over medium heat melt your butter, drop the onions and celery in and cook 3-5 minutes, just till softened. Add your garlic and cook till fragrant, 1-2 minutes.

Turn your stove down to low and add your tuna, cream of mushroom soup, half/half, sour cream and salt and pepper. Stir until combined.

Bring a pot of water to boil, drop in 3 bouillon cubes. Add your egg noodles till just al dente (check time on the back of bag and shave off 1 minute). Drain when done.

Combine egg noodles, cream of mushroom mixture, cheddar cheese and peas to casserole dish.

Sprinkle Parmesan over the top of casserole and bake for 20 minutes. Cover your dish with aluminum foil at this time.

Mix together your Ritz type crackers and melted butter. Remove aluminum foil and sprinkle mixture over the top and bake 6-8 minutes uncovered. You want the top golden brown and crispy.

Garnish with fresh parsley or green onions

Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Stephanie (2021, June 25, 2021 updated 2022, AUGUST 2), Tuna Noodle Casserole [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://thecozycook.com/tuna-noodle-casserole/