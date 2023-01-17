Spicy Buffalo Wing Pretzels

If you love to snack as much as me, read on my friend. Even as I sit here I'm taking frequent breaks to stuff my face full of these delicious little spicy buffalo gems. Easy recipe, delicious up front and in your face flavor and if your feeling sassy you can dip them in some blue cheese dressing. This is the perfect snack for game day, family get togethers or sleepovers! They are perfect to bring to your co-workers for the "Monday blues" or pack in your teenage son's lunch. These pretzels harden once they cool and may be just a wee bit addictive. You can even make these vegan with a few minor alterations for those friends and family that follow that lifestyle. These definitely have the buffalo spicy kick to them so if you are not a fan of melt your face food, leave out the cayenne!

Buffalo Wing Pretzels Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Ingredients

1/2 cup Franks wing sauce

1 stick butter (1/2 cup) (dairy free substitutes like Country Crock Plant butter work really well here!)

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce (Vegan alternative - Annie’s Homegrown Worcestershire)

2 1/2 tsp onion powder

2 1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp seasoned salt

1/2-1 tsp cayenne pepper - optional

16 oz bag of pretzels - Sticks or mini's work good

Dressing - for dipping

13.5 ounce jar of chunky blue dressing - I like Litehouse or Marie's

4oz. Container blue cheese crumbles

1/2 teaspoon of Worcestershire

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon parsley

Mix all ingredients together and refrigerate until ready to use

Instructions

Set oven to 300°F.

Place parchment paper to two cookie sheets

Place stove on medium heat and add the following to your saucepan - wing sauce, butter and Worcestershire.

Add your onion and garlic powder, seasoned salt and cayenne pepper if using. Whisk well to incorporate into sauce.

Simmer on medium low for another 5 min to let all the spices meld.

Empty entire bag of pretzels into bowl

Lightly pour wing sauce over pretzels. Gently toss with a rubber spatula or tongs until evenly coated

Place in oven for 30 minutes (don’t crowd the cookie sheets - make sure there is enough space between pretzels for good air flow). Gently mix, stir every 8- 10 minutes.

Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container for up to three days.

References Adapted By:

Trish (2014, September 18) BUFFALO WING PRETZEL STICKS [Blog Post] Retrieved from:https://www.momontimeout.com/buffalo-wing-pretzel-sticks-recipe/