This weekend is the NFL Divisional playoffs between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. I'm not a huge football fan, unless of course we are headed out to the stadium for some tailgating! But if I'm to be honest it's really more about the tailgating! I do however love when we have friends over to watch the games. It's great to catch up with everyone, we have lots of laughs, eat some delicious foods and cheer on our Bills.

Game Day Firecracker Meatballs Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

This Sunday calls for something with a little sweet and a little spice to bring to our game day festivities. These chicken meatballs with firecracker sauce are not your typical appetizers. They have tons of flavor that will send your tastebuds screaming over the goal line. Firecracker sauce for the win!!

For this weekend I'm making a big, huge double batch of these. First I know the crew we're feeding and they are a hungry group, secondly these gems are so good, I want leftovers for the coming week! This recipe is easy to make. You can use turkey or any other type of ground meat if you don't like chicken. But I do believe that the sauce goes best with chicken or turkey.

Recipe will make around: 20-22 meatballs

Prep Time:20 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Meatballs

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 cloves minced garlic

1-2 Tbsp chives, chopped small

1 tsp salt

2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp paprika - smoked

2 eggs

2 lbs. ground chicken (or turkey)

1- 1 1/4 cups breadcrumbs panko works well

1/2 cup shredded cheese - I like to use parmesan

parsley - for garnish

Firecracker Sauce

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup Franks hot sauce

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar or distilled white

1 Tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 – 1 tsp red pepper flakes - depends on your spice level and audience your serving!

Firecracker sauce directions:

In a saucepan, add all your firecracker sauce ingredients.

Cook on medium heat, stir or whisk until sauce is thick and well mixed, around 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

Don't be alarmed! Your sauce will thicken as it cools. If it gets too thick, add a 1 tsp. of water until it reaches the consistency you want. Keep in mind, It will thin out a bit once its heated up again.

Directions

Set oven 475°F. Line your cookie sheet with parchment paper. Cook sauce as directed above. In a large mixing bowl, add olive oil, garlic, chives, salt, onion powder, pepper, smoked paprika, and eggs. Whisk everything until well combined. Add the chicken, your bread crumbs and grated cheese. Get your hands dirty and combine the ingredients. Be careful not to overmix your chicken, it'll make for some tough meatballs, and nobody wants tough balls. Using a 2 inch cookie scoop, place your meatballs on a baking sheet, and bake for about 12-15 minutes (depending on the size you make your meatballs). Dip meatballs in the sauce, then add back to baking sheet and bake another 2-4 minutes OR If you want to finish these off in the crock pot to keep warm for game day, add meatballs to crock pot, pour sauce over top, cook on low for about an hour then turn to warm. Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

The Chunky Chef (2021 September, 1) Air Fryer Firecracker Chicken Meatballs [Blog Post] Retrieved from:https://www.thechunkychef.com/air-fryer-firecracker-chicken-meatballs/