English Muffin Bread - No Knead 🍞

I made this amazing salad the last night, it tasted just like the one of those salads that you can pickup at your local pizza shop with the amazing homemade Italian dressing. When I was putting my salad together I realized that what it was missing was that carb component. I needed something, some sort of bread to accompany this epic salad I was making. Of course being who I am, I didn't plan accordingly and as I rummaged my way through the freezer and fridge for some sort of crusty bread to pair with my salad I realized, there is none and it was too dang cold out to run to the store. Luckily I found this recipe, that was not only easy to do but was fast and didn't take all day to make with multiple risings.

This bread is a no knead recipe, which is my favorite kind. If you've read any of my bread posts they are usually of the quick bread mentality, why you ask? Because I've not yet mastered the whole kneading and rising techniques (or gained the patience for them!), and with this recipe now in my hot little hands I may not ever need to! Heck I didn't even have to break out my mixer!

Simple and Easy English Muffin Bread Photo by S.Finch

Things to consider

Making this bread by hand requires only a few simple steps. I DO NOT suggest making it using an electric mixer since the proper texture would be lost due to overbeating, even at low speed.

You can omit the first step and use instant yeast by adding it to the dry ingredients.

Dust the pans with finely ground cornmeal. You will get the same flavor and gritty texture as with traditional English muffins. If you don't have any cornmeal, simply sprinkle flour on the pan. Not a deal breaker (I didn't have any cornmeal and mine was still excellent!)

Ensure that the water is at 110 degrees. This is crucial! If you are a novice baker, use a thermometer.

The batter need to be quite loose, I guess you could call it sloppy. You won't have those gorgeous nooks and crannies if you add too much flour!

Any type of bread pan will do; metal, stone, glass or cast iron.

Sidenote: I made toast out of this bread this am for breakfast... it was phenomenal, soooo good. It tasted just like an English muffin! I absolutely will be making this again!

Ingredients

4 ½ cups all purpose flour (give or take depending on consistency of bread)

2 tablespoons yeast (2 packets)

1 tablespoon honey, or sugar

¼ cup warm water, 110F

2½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

2 ¼ cups warm milk, 110F

Butter and cornmeal (or flour) for greasing and dusting the pans

Directions

Prepare two loaf pans (metal, glass any kind will work) butter and dust with cornmeal (or flour)

Mix the yeast, honey, and 110F degree water. Set aside.

Mix the salt, baking soda, and flour together.

Add the 110F degree milk and one cup of the flour to the yeast mixture.

Combine well with a wooden spoon.

Add the remaining flour, or enough to give you a wet, sloppy appearing dough. Combine well.

Spoon the dough into your two prepared loaf pans.

Set aside in a warm place until the batter has doubled and is at the top of the pans, or a little above. This may take 30 to 45 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 425F

Dust the tops of the loaves with cornmeal and bake for 15-20 minutes. Loaf will sound hollow when tapped and will be golden brown and gently pulling away from the pan.

Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Mayre (2023,January 13) English Muffin Bread Recipe [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.restlesschipotle.com/english-muffin-bread/