Last night I ate the best salad, I know it's hard to really get excited over salads but for some reason this salad just really hit all the right spots. The salad and dressing brought me back to a time when we would buy pizza and antipasto every week at the local pizza parlor. Something about that salad, in particular the dressing was always soo darn good! Simple but flavorful with lots of herbs and a tang to go with it. I've been craving the salad now for weeks. We paired this salad last night with some homemade english muffin bread, and a glass of red wine.

Italian Pizza Salad Photo by S.Finch

First let me start off by saying, I'm fully aware that iceberg lettuce is not the healthiest of the leafy green family. In fact before last night I can't tell you when I last had a head of iceberg in this house. Going forward I'm not going to be so hard on the iceberg, it absolutely helped to make this salad, in my opinion, perfect. My spouse was laughing at me because I was so excited to put this salad together. In fact I may have gotten an evil eye when I brought out the iceberg. Let me just say that by the end of dinner ... opinions were changed!

You can customize this salad to your liking. For example, if you would prefer to use a different type of cheese do so, want more diced cucumbers, pile it on. Love olives or marinated artichoke hearts go for it, it'll be delicious! You get what I'm saying. Make it your own!

Ingredients:

1 head of Iceberg Lettuce

1/4 head of red cabbage thinly sliced

1/2 -1 red onion thinly sliced

1/2 English cucumber diced

1/4 lb of salami

1/4 lb diced ham

5 strips of crispy bacon - crumbled

2-3 hard boiled eggs

1/2 brick of sharp cheddar cheese cubed

1/4 pepperoncini ring

Dressing

(I always double this recipe and keep the extra in the fridge, lasts for about 2 weeks)

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar (or white wine vinegar)

1 ½ teaspoon dried basil

1 ½ teaspoon dried parsley

1 ½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¾ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon honey (or more, to taste, can use sugar)

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Combine all ingredients for your dressing in a jar with a lid. Seal the lid tightly and shake vigorously until well combined or grab a immersion blender and mix until incorporated.

Cook your bacon until crispy and set aside. Place a pot of water on the stove, put your eggs in the cold water let it come to a boil for 9 minutes (I like to add a teaspoon of baking soda to the water; it helps to get the peels off easier). Immediately drain and then place you eggs in a ice water bath. Let sit while you prepare the rest of the salad.

Wash your lettuce and red cabbage and chop up into bite size pieces. Dice your cucumbers, sharp cheddar cheese and ham. Cut your salami into strips and your red onion into rings. Pull out a 1/4 cup of pepperoncini ring's and drain on a paper towel.

Add your ham, salami, veggies and cheese to your lettuce and red cabbage. Peel 2-3 hard boiled eggs and slice on top, crumble your bacon and sprinkle over the top with you pepperoncini rings. Dress your salad with the Italian Dressing, toss and serve!

Delicious!!

References Adapted By:

Rosenblatt, K. (2019, JUNE 19) Easy Italian Dressing Recipe [Blog post] Retrieved from: https://kristineskitchenblog.com/italian-dressing-recipe/