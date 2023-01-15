Cincinnati Chili Recipe 🍲

We went to a friend's house last night for "game night," which basically means come over for drinks and a boatload of delicious food, and we'll sit at the table with whatever board or card game is out for "show only" and just drink, chat, and eat the night away. Lol my kind of evening! I can even wear sweats and a sweatshirt, because these friends are the most down to earth non-judgy family out there. We always have a great time when were together, and always come home stuffed! Last night was no exception, as we were introduced to Cincinnati-style chili for the first time. I'm embarrassed to say that I've never had it, but can honestly say going forward, I see a lot of Cincinnati Chili in our future.

Cincinnati Chili Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

What is Cincinnati chili you ask? Cincinnati-style chili contains spices like cinnamon, allspice, cloves, nutmeg, paprika, and/or oregano. Worcestershire sauce is also a standard ingredient. A little unsweetened chocolate or cocoa powder is controversial, but not unheard of. You don't put beans in Cincinnati chili; you may, however, put beans on top of it. Minced raw onion, piles of mild cheddar cheese, and oyster crackers are traditional accompaniments. Last night I piled it all on, spaghetti with lots of raw onions, kidney beans, an obnoxious amount of cheddar cheese and even oyster crackers on top. It was heavenly....

It should be noted that it's recommend that this chili be made the day before, giving it a rest period overnight in the fridge. This does two things, it lets all those yummy flavors meld together and more importunately it gives you a chance to de-fat the chili: meaning, to lift or scrape off any solidified fat from the top of the chili and discard. If you are going to eat the chili the same day I would recommend using lean ground beef in place of 80:20.

Cincinnati Chili - PREP TIME: 10 mins, COOK TIME: 3 hrs 30 mins, TOTAL TIME: 3 hrs 40 mins SERVINGS: 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef (80:20 is good)

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

4 cups water

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 large onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 ounce unsweetened chocolate, optional

Serving Options:

Oyster crackers

Finely shredded mild cheddar cheese

1 (15.5-ounce) can small red kidney beans, drained and warmed

Chopped yellow onion

Hot cooked spaghetti

Directions:

Grab a heavy bottomed pot or Dutch oven. Add the tomato paste to the dry pot and cook, constantly scraping the bottom with a wooden spoon or spatula, until the tomato smells rich and you start to see browned patches in the bottom of the pot. This helps to get rid of the "tin" taste from the can. This should take around 3-4 minutes. Combine the remaining ingredients in the pot except your vinegar and chocolate: Mix them all together. It's not going to look pretty but ya gotta trust the process. Bring your heat to medium - high and bring to a simmer, stir to break up the pieces of meat and paste. Reduce heat and to medium low and simmer gently, uncovered, for 2 to 3 hours: Stir often. You want the volume to reduce a bit, so keep the lid off. Right at the end of your cooking time, add the vinegar and optional chocolate. Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Bir, S. (2023, January 10) Cincinnati Chili [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/cincinnati_chili/