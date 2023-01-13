12 Reasons Why New York Is The Scariest, Most Ghostly State.

Once you've lived in the Empire State for a while, you quickly learn that this part of the country is very haunted. You may locate abandoned and eerie places all across New York that will put your bravery to the test. It's the ideal spot for fans of all things eerie and terrifying because you can visit many of the haunted locations in addition to reading about them! This list of spooky facts about New York will help you understand why New York has such a reputation for being haunted.  

1. The Shanley Hotel - the most eerily haunted on the East Coast.

Talk about planning a trip you'll never forget! While you might not get much sleep, your visit will undoubtedly be exciting. There are so many spirits living in the Shanley Hotel in the tiny hamlet of Napanoch that nobody can count them all. The hotel was constructed in 1895, and one of its most unsettling characteristics is that many of the ghosts who inhabit it are claimed to be the ghosts of children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hm10g_0kE7cKsn00
The Shanley HotelPhoto byCredit: Historic Hudson Valley

2. Haunted House On The Hudson - New York is home to a house that has been formally deemed haunted; this is known to many as the "Ghostbusters ruling."

As previously stated, New York is eerie! There is a residence in the village of Nyack that is so unsettling that a judge declared it to be legally haunted. It is situated right on the Hudson River. The Ackley family lived there for many years and experienced weird behavior. The house was at the end of a dead end street. Helen Ackley even wrote a letter titled "Our Haunted House On The Hudson" that was featured in a 1977 issue of Reader's Digest to describe her paranormal encounters. The family said that two or three ghosts shared their home with them and were even known to shake the beds of the young residents in the morning to awaken them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHYIh_0kE7cKsn00
Haunted House on the HudsonPhoto byFrank Kirwin

Nyack, NY 10960

3. Amityville -There are some of our homes that are so terrifying that they have inspired movies.

You may know of the renowned Amityville Horror House on Long Island. The brutal murder of the DeFeo family in the fall of 1974 altered the history of an otherwise typical house for all time. The occupants that were dwelling in the house said the house's walls were gravely haunted when 23-year-old Ronald DeFeo Jr. slaughtered his entire family while they were all asleep. The house was allegedly too haunted to be cleaned, with reports of slime oozing from the walls and eerie sounds. The dreadful history of the home has been the subject of numerous novels and films over the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKFLB_0kE7cKsn00
Amityville Horror HousePhoto byPhoto: Bettmann/Getty Images

Amityville, New York

4. Buffalo - Cities that are haunted and populated by abandoned buildings are said to have an abundance of spirits.

This is just a small sample of the spooky information about New York that demonstrates how haunted the state is. Buffalo, though, is one that we must discuss. The city is home to a supposedly haunted abandoned train station, an abandoned asylum, a ghostly theater, and many other things. If your looking for haunted and spooky a trip to Buffalo is a must!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSV4h_0kE7cKsn00
Abandoned Buffalo Train StationPhoto byPhoto: Alexandra Charitan

Buffalo, New York

5. Rochester - There are also abandoned sites beneath our metropolis that will give you the chills.

An abandoned subway system's remnants can be found below Rochester. Right in the middle of the city is the Rochester Industrial and Rapid Transit Railway, which has grown to be a popular destination for urban adventurers. Originally constructed in 1927, the railroad station has been abandoned for a considerable amount of time. While the abandoned site may be alluring to some, others find it to be terrifying. However you may feel about it, there is no denying that this area is fascinating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqN3T_0kE7cKsn00
Rochester SubwayPhoto byIrina Souiki

United States: Rochester

6. Dead Horse Bay - A seashore in New York is littered with horse bones.

If the phrase "beach covered in horse bones" doesn't make you cringe, we don't know what will. In the past, horse-rendering plants were located in Dead Horse Bay, one of New York City's most unusual sites. The island was the city's dump for many years, producing the eerie mixture of garbage and bones along its borders today. Today, some people go to this beach to look for treasures in the rubbish that they may use for art, others just avoid Dead Horse Bay for the obvious reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWBci_0kE7cKsn00
Dead Horse BayPhoto byJAMES AND KARLA MURRAY

USA, Brooklyn, NY 11234, Dead Horse Bay

7. Tahawus- a ghost town in the Adirondacks, is, to put it mildly, rather unsettling.

You'll always hear local residents call this location Tahawus, even if the small town is no longer part of Tawahus. The actual town has twice been abandoned over its history after being relocated to the community of Newcomb. Today, the village has been abandoned to wither away in the Adirondack mountains, where some tourists even assert that they have seen the ghost of a man by the name of David Henderson riding his horse. This is a fantastic place to urbex expolores and ghost hunters to visit. There are still many standing structures and evidence of the town's mining can be found all over the place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Na1kJ_0kE7cKsn00
Tahawus Ghost TownPhoto byGary Walts

Tahawus, NY 12852

8. Big Moose Lake - While we're on the subject of unsettling places, let's accept that New York has a few really eerie lakes.

You may have heard about the strange local lore on Long Island centered around Lake Ronkonkoma, but Big Moose Lake actually has a much more terrifying past. The infamous murder of Grace Brown occurred at this lake in the Adirondacks back in 1906. Grace Brown, a real-life example of a first love gone wrong, was murdered by her lover when he learned she was expecting his child. People who have camped near the lake have recounted strange occurrences that seem to indicate Grace Brown's ghost is still causing trouble at Big Moose Lake today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BI20E_0kE7cKsn00
Big Moose LakePhoto bywikipedia

13331 Big Moose Lake, New York

9. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery - There are many ominous cemeteries in this area that are home to numerous ghosts.

The majority of states have at least one spooky cemetery that is a popular destination to visit on special occasions like Halloween, but New York has an abundance of eerie cemeteries that will keep you occupied all year long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3szT1h_0kE7cKsn00
Sleepy Hollow CemeteryPhoto byJim Logan

10. "Gates of Hell" - One of our cemeteries is so ominous that some people think it's one of the seven entrances to hell.

Residents can drive by what are supposed to be the gates of Hell, which are situated in Troy, a city just outside our state capital. Locals call this location Pinewoods, even though Forest Park Cemetery is the official name. Local law enforcement often patrols the well-known and eerie grounds, which are marked with "No Trespassing" signs that are frequently disregarded. Decapitated angels and other headless statues may be found in this cemetery, which is only accessible by breaking the rules. Locals who have been inside have reported seeing the headless sculptures gushing blood from their necks, and some have even claimed to have been attacked while snooping around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMoWD_0kE7cKsn00
Forest Park CemeteryPhoto byLea Monroe/Only In Your State

Brunswick, New York's Forest Park Cemetery is located at 387 Pinewoods Avenue in Troy.

11. Overlook Mountain - There are many routes here that will take you to ruinous and deserted locations.

The ruins of a former Catskill hotel can be found halfway up Overlook Mountain, a 5-mile out-and-back climb to the mountain's summit. You will be alarmed by the sight of this hotel whether you visit in the summer when the remains are covered in vegetation or walk this trail in the winter when it is completely encircled by bare woods. Sadly, fires destroyed the hotel, and it was eventually abandoned on Overlook Mountain to deteriorate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqKg2_0kE7cKsn00
Overlook Mountain - CatskillsPhoto byMichael Schwarz

USA, 12498 Overlook Mountain, Woodstock

12. Beechwood State Park - As if things in New York weren't already creepy enough, there is an abandoned Girl Scout camp there that looks like something out of a nightmare.

The abandoned Girl Scout Camp in New York is located in Beechwood State Park, which is accessible by driving toward Rochester. Here, you'll find cottages that have been abandoned, an ancient Olympic-sized pool, and other remnants of the camp that have been deteriorating for years, giving off an eerie, Blair Witch Project-like appearance. In 1996, this camp was closed down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjQYE_0kE7cKsn00
Abandoned Girl Scout CampPhoto byRichelle Gerner

