I was gifted this recipe from a dear friend who is a phenomenal baker, after I single handedly annulated a plateful of these Amish sugar cookies. I mean I sat at the table with a cup of coffee and ate the entire plate of cookies, didn't even come up for air.... absolutely no regrets.... I was lucky enough to find a plate of these at my door the following week with the recipe. These are the only sugar cookies I make, they come together quickly, easy to make with simple pantry ingredients.

Amish Sugar Cookies Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

These Amish Sugar Cookies are one of the most flavorful and melt-in-your-mouth cookies you will ever have! So good you will want to double the recipe!

INGREDIENTS

PREP TIME:15 MINS, COOK TIME:10 MINS, TOTAL TIME: 25 MINS SERVINGS: 24

1 cup butter softened

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

2 large eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. McCormick Cream of Tartar

Pre-heat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl, cream together the butter, oil, and sugars until well combined.

Next add in your eggs one at a time, mix just until combined.

Add vanilla, mix just until combined.

Whisk together flour, baking soda, and cream of tartar in a large bowl.

In three additions, add flour mixture into the butter/sugar mixture. Do not overmix, beat until just combined. Scrape down sides as needed. Dough should be fluffy and light.

Using a scoop that holds 2 tablespoons of dough, drop batter onto the baking sheet, spacing at least an inch apart.

Bake at 375 for 8-12 minutes, just until the edges begin to darken.

Remove to wire racks to cool.

Enjoy!

