This soup is one of my daughters favorites. I'm not sure what she likes most about it, the pillowy soft tortellini, the rich Italian parmesan infused broth or the oodles of yummy veggies. Regardless this is a delicious and easy one pot meal that comes together in about 35 minutes. I use cheese tortellini and veggie broth in this soup because my daughter is a vegetarian, but you could absolutely substitute the cheese for sausage or chicken tortellini and utilize chicken broth.

Tortellini Vegetable Soup Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

The secrete behind this soup is the parmesan infused broth. It's really quite simple, take the rind of a block of parmesan and throw it in with your onions right at the beginning and let that rind simmer until your ready to eat. The parmesan rind adds a whole other dimension of flavors - cheesy, salty, goodness straight from the heavens. Once you try this, you will be saving all your rinds, it's phenomenal. If you don't have parmesan rinds on hand (I save mine and throw them in a bag in the freezer for later use), try the deli or cheese counter at your local grocery store - usually they carry them.

Pro-Tips

Chop the vegetables into even, bite-sized pieces for consistent cooking.

A delicious addition would be smokey kielbasa, Italian sausage or even burger!

Want a more creamy consistency stir? You can add in ⅓ to ½ cup of heavy cream or half and half, full-fat coconut milk (canned), or whole milk at the end.

Looking for a fresh boost of flavors? Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of pesto to the pot or drizzle some over your bowl.

You can add celery, eggplant or fresh corn to this dish to up your veggie intake.

Tortellini Vegetable Soup

Prep Time: 10 mins, Cook Time: 30 mins, Total Time: 40 mins, Servings: 8 servings Calories: 179kcal

Ingredients

9 oz fresh or frozen tortellini

1 ½ tablespoon olive oil

1 onion chopped

3 cloves garlic minced

1 parmesan rind

2 tablespoon tomato paste

3 cups spinach roughly chopped

2 cups carrots sliced

32 oz vegetable broth

28 oz diced tomatoes

3 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

salt and pepper to taste

lemon, juiced

Instructions

Heat oil in a large heavy bottomed pot. Add onion and parmesan rind. Sauté until onion is translucent (3-4 minutes). Add garlic sauté till fragrant.

Add in carrots along with tomato paste and seasoning (oregano, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper). Sauté for 4-5 minutes to soften the carrots.

Stir in diced tomatoes and broth. Cover and let it simmer until thickened and reduced 15 minutes.

Add your tortellini and spinach. Stir and cover. Cook on low for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat, stir in lemon juice and fresh grated parmesan cheese. Adjust seasoning according to your preference.

Enjoy!

