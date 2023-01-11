Chicken Cordon Bleu - Keto Friendly Casserole

Ridley's Wreckage

This casserole is a simple and easy way to enjoy all those amazing favors of Chicken Cordon Bleu without all the fuss. You still get the same delicious authentic flavors with much less hassle. The Dijon mustard, white wine sauce, swiss cheese and ham flavors still shine through and beckon you for seconds. It's a a straightforward method and easy to do on a busy weeknight, especially if you grab yourself a rotisserie chicken. This recipe is gluten free and keto friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Tl0T_0kB03gxR00
Chicken Cordon Bleu CasserolePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

ProTips

  1. If you have a bottle of dry white wine open it adds a nice flavor (duh...of course it does ?!?!). But I wouldn't necessarily open a new bottle just for this recipe. Unless your like me and will be partaking in a glass while you cook.
  2. If your shredded chicken is on the dry side you can add in ¼ cup of chicken broth and mix the sauce into the shredded chicken before adding the toppings.
  3. You can use tenderloins instead of shredded chicken. Just cook, drain off the liquid and then proceed to the next step. But I like the easy way of just picking up a rotisserie!

Ingredients:

Prep Time:15 minutes, Cook Time:30 minutes, Total Time:45 minutes, Servings: 8

  • 6 cups chicken - a rotisserie chicken works great
  • 8 oz ham cut into bite size chunks
  • 1 stick of butter melted
  • 8 oz cream cheese softened
  • 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoon dry white wine (optional)
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 7 oz swiss cheese

Directions:

  • Preheat the oven to 350. Place the chicken in the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish. Layer the chunks of ham on top.
  • In a large bowl (easiest with an electric mixer) combine the melted butter, softened cream cheese, white wine (if using), mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Blend until well combined. Spread this sauce over the chicken and ham in the baking dish.
  • Place swiss cheese slices on top of the sauce. Bake for 30-40 minutes until bubbling hot.
  • At the very end, I put it in the broiler for two minutes to make the cheese more golden and bubbly. Do not leave it unattended if you decide to do that. The cheese topping is incredibly simple to burn.
  • Enjoy!

Nutrition:

Calories: 452 | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 34g | Fat: 34g | Saturated Fat: 17g | Cholesterol: 164mg | Sodium: 916mg | Potassium: 348mg | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 820IU | Vitamin C: 1.4mg | Calcium: 179mg | Iron: 0.8mg

References Adapted By:

Taryn (2019 May, 6) Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole; [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://joyfilledeats.com/chicken-cordon-bleu-casserole/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# casserole recipes# chicken recipes# easy recipes# easy chicken recipes# chicken cordon bleu

Comments / 6

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
9K followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

Italian Pizza Salad 🥗

Last night I ate the best salad, I know it's hard to really get excited over salads but for some reason this salad just really hit all the right spots. The salad and dressing brought me back to a time when we would buy pizza and antipasto every week at the local pizza parlor. Something about that salad, in particular the dressing was always soo darn good! Simple but flavorful with lots of herbs and a tang to go with it. I've been craving the salad now for weeks. We paired this salad last night with some homemade english muffin bread, and a glass of red wine.

Read full story

Cincinnati Chili Recipe 🍲

We went to a friend's house last night for "game night," which basically means come over for drinks and a boatload of delicious food, and we'll sit at the table with whatever board or card game is out for "show only" and just drink, chat, and eat the night away. Lol my kind of evening! I can even wear sweats and a sweatshirt, because these friends are the most down to earth non-judgy family out there. We always have a great time when were together, and always come home stuffed! Last night was no exception, as we were introduced to Cincinnati-style chili for the first time. I'm embarrassed to say that I've never had it, but can honestly say going forward, I see a lot of Cincinnati Chili in our future.

Read full story
6 comments

12 Reasons Why New York Is The Scariest, Most Ghostly State.

Once you've lived in the Empire State for a while, you quickly learn that this part of the country is very haunted. You may locate abandoned and eerie places all across New York that will put your bravery to the test. It's the ideal spot for fans of all things eerie and terrifying because you can visit many of the haunted locations in addition to reading about them! This list of spooky facts about New York will help you understand why New York has such a reputation for being haunted.

Read full story
2 comments

Slow Cooker - Chicken and Gravy

This is one of those meals that everyone will eat in our home, it's quick and easy to make, clean up is a breeze and it's comfort food at it's best, so filling on a cold winter night. I love to serve my chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, but you could use egg noodles, rice or boiled potatoes in place of mashed. You could serve this chicken and gravy over Texas toast for an open chicken and gravy sandwich. Heck this gravy is so good you could pour it in a mug and drink it! Pair this with some green beans or a salad and you have a easy weeknight dinner.

Read full story
2 comments

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal - Quick Bread 🍞

This bread is amazing with a hot cup of java in the morning, when no-one is up, the house is quiet and peaceful, it's my favorite time of the day. I love making breads, especially quick breads. They aren't as intimidating as breads that require kneading and rising. Don't get me wrong, I try to make those types of breads but I haven't quite mastered the skill or the patience. So until I do, quick breads are where it's at for me! This chocolate chip oatmeal bread is just the right amount of sweet, has a tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and is moist and delicious. You could always substitute peanut butter or cinnamon chips in place of the chocolate chips. They all taste amazing.... don't ask me how I know...

Read full story
2 comments

Amish Sugar Cookies

I was gifted this recipe from a dear friend who is a phenomenal baker, after I single handedly annulated a plateful of these Amish sugar cookies. I mean I sat at the table with a cup of coffee and ate the entire plate of cookies, didn't even come up for air.... absolutely no regrets.... I was lucky enough to find a plate of these at my door the following week with the recipe. These are the only sugar cookies I make, they come together quickly, easy to make with simple pantry ingredients.

Read full story
9 comments

Tortellini Vegetable Soup

This soup is one of my daughters favorites. I'm not sure what she likes most about it, the pillowy soft tortellini, the rich Italian parmesan infused broth or the oodles of yummy veggies. Regardless this is a delicious and easy one pot meal that comes together in about 35 minutes. I use cheese tortellini and veggie broth in this soup because my daughter is a vegetarian, but you could absolutely substitute the cheese for sausage or chicken tortellini and utilize chicken broth.

Read full story

Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒

My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.

Read full story
9 comments

No Carb Snacks - To Put You into Ketosis

It can be difficult to find the best no-carb or low carb snacks when following a keto diet. These snacks help keep you in ketosis because they contain few to no carbs. It's crucial to monitor your carb intake when following a keto or low-carb diet. If you go over, you could have trouble fitting into those new skinny jeans.

Read full story
7 comments

Chicken Chili with White Beans 🌶️

It's cold out today, snowed overnight and I just about froze my buns off in the barn this am. I decided right there and then that chili would be on the menu for tonight accompanied with some delicious corn bread. If you haven't tried my cornbread - OMGGG try it!!!! So moist and delicious! Perfect to go with this white bean chicken chili. It's only 10 am and I'm already thinking of dinner, it's going to be a looong day - lol. If you can't find fresh peppers then you can always get a 4 ounce can of chili peppers (mild or hot). Sometimes I use adobo peppers in sauce and just chop up a few and add to my chili base. This recipe written as is does have some heat to it, think of a "medium" heat salsa. If you are not a spicy person, substitute the peppers for green and red peppers bell peppers and decrease the cayenne pepper to 1/4 teaspoon. The heavy cream will help a temper the heat.

Read full story
4 comments

Sweet Cornbread- Cake

It is almost impossible to resist traditional cornbread, which you are certainly familiar with. I can't seem to take my hands off it at family get togethers and parties. What would happen, though, if you preserved all the deliciousness of cornbread while giving it a cake-like consistency? Well, I'm happy to report that wonderful things do occur.

Read full story
11 comments

Taco Tuesday - Keto Friendly Taco Casserole 🌮

Taco Tuesday is just around the corner! If you are like me and watching your carb intake you have got to try this keto friendly low carb taco casserole. It's delicious, easy to make and the whole family will enjoy it. If you have some members of the family partaking in carbs, serve this over a bed of rice, those that are watching their carbs can eat as is or over cauliflower rice. Be advised, the toppings are not accounted for in the nutritional information. We just kicked things up a notch for taco Tuesday!

Read full story
2 comments

Crock-Pot - Beef and Broccoli 🥦

This is probably one of my spouses favorite meals. They ask for it on a weekly basis, in fact we rarely get Chinese take out anymore because this is so dang easy to make and everyone in the family gobbles it up. The crock pot really is the MVP - it does an amazing job of cooking the chuck roast. The sauce is to die for, rich with a lot of depth and the beef literally melts in your mouth (thanks MVP!). Spoon this over some jasmine or brown rice and you too will be throwing out all those Chinese menus!

Read full story
2 comments

Four Ingredient Suet Cakes - DIY

This is a great kid friendly project to do on a chilly winter day, and in doing so you are helping out our outdoor feathered friends!. Feeders are a fantastic method to entice birds to your home. With high metabolic rates, these tiny creatures need a high-fat food. It seems that they are always in demand for high-energy food sources to keep them going. When you consider how swiftly they move and the energy needed for all that flitting around in relation to their overall size, it's a wonder they don't have little batteries installed in their bellies!

Read full story

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Cheesecake Bars🤯

This recipe is going to blow your mind and kick your taste buds into overdrive! This is a family favorite, super easy to make, comes together quickly and best of all combines two of my favorite things, chocolate chip cookies and cheesecake. Prepare to have your mind blown!🤯

Read full story
2 comments

Crock Pot - Loaded Baked Potato Soup

If I had to choose a weakness, I think it would be potatoes. I don't know what it is about their starchy goodness but I could eat them everyday. Roasted, mashed, scalloped, heck I love simple boiled potatoes with butter, salt and pepper.

Read full story
13 comments

Chicken and Stuffing - Crock Pot

Have you ever heard of a dump and go dinner? If you're unfamiliar, dump dinners are exactly what they sound like: Dump all of the ingredients into a crock pot, casserole dish, sheet pan or pot, and dinner is just about done. Sounds pretty awesome right?!?! Today I'm giving you my one of my favorite slow cooker "dump and go" meals. It's easy, delicious and the slow cooker does all the work for you, leaving you to focus on that list of 1001 things to get done!

Read full story
4 comments

Creamy - Sausage Tortellini Soup 🍲

I love soup, I could eat it everyday especially in the winter months, it helps to take the chill out of your bones after a long day. This creamy sausage tortellini soup is absolutely delicious, just wait until you taste it! It cooks in about 30 minutes and it's packed full with vegetables, protein and pasta. You know... the trifecta of deliciousness. This will absolutely be going on your dinner rotation of favs! This soup pairs well with a salad and some good crusty bread.

Read full story
4 comments

Sheet Pan Chicken- Fajitas 🌶️

Don't loose this one friends, it's a game changer. Here it is... my favorite kind of recipe! Easy to make and easy to clean up! Did I also mention it's freakin DELICIOUS! No joke, one pan and maybe one small bowl to mix the spices. It really doesn't get much easier than this. The chicken comes out juicy and tender with the perfect crisp tender veggies. This is one of our favorite weeknight dinners.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy