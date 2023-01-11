Chicken Cordon Bleu - Keto Friendly Casserole

This casserole is a simple and easy way to enjoy all those amazing favors of Chicken Cordon Bleu without all the fuss. You still get the same delicious authentic flavors with much less hassle. The Dijon mustard, white wine sauce, swiss cheese and ham flavors still shine through and beckon you for seconds. It's a a straightforward method and easy to do on a busy weeknight, especially if you grab yourself a rotisserie chicken. This recipe is gluten free and keto friendly.
ProTips
- If you have a bottle of dry white wine open it adds a nice flavor (duh...of course it does ?!?!). But I wouldn't necessarily open a new bottle just for this recipe. Unless your like me and will be partaking in a glass while you cook.
- If your shredded chicken is on the dry side you can add in ¼ cup of chicken broth and mix the sauce into the shredded chicken before adding the toppings.
- You can use tenderloins instead of shredded chicken. Just cook, drain off the liquid and then proceed to the next step. But I like the easy way of just picking up a rotisserie!
Ingredients:
Prep Time:15 minutes, Cook Time:30 minutes, Total Time:45 minutes, Servings: 8
- 6 cups chicken - a rotisserie chicken works great
- 8 oz ham cut into bite size chunks
- 1 stick of butter melted
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
- 2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoon dry white wine (optional)
- 1 oz lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 7 oz swiss cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350. Place the chicken in the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish. Layer the chunks of ham on top.
- In a large bowl (easiest with an electric mixer) combine the melted butter, softened cream cheese, white wine (if using), mustard, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Blend until well combined. Spread this sauce over the chicken and ham in the baking dish.
- Place swiss cheese slices on top of the sauce. Bake for 30-40 minutes until bubbling hot.
- At the very end, I put it in the broiler for two minutes to make the cheese more golden and bubbly. Do not leave it unattended if you decide to do that. The cheese topping is incredibly simple to burn.
- Enjoy!
Nutrition:
Calories: 452 | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 34g | Fat: 34g | Saturated Fat: 17g | Cholesterol: 164mg | Sodium: 916mg | Potassium: 348mg | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 820IU | Vitamin C: 1.4mg | Calcium: 179mg | Iron: 0.8mg
