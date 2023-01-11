Five Ingredient- Monkey Bread 🐒

My daughter had a sleep over with a few friends last weekend and I made the girls some monkey bread the following morning for breakfast. I don't think I've ever seen it disappear so fast! I forget how quick, easy and delicious this bread is. Monkey bread comes together quickly with the use of refrigerated biscuit dough. It's cinnamon sugar pieces come out tender with lots of ooey gooey sweetness. I'm not going to lie, it was amazing with my cup of coffee that morning.

Monkey Bread Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

The monkey bread can be stored at room temperature, covered, for a few days. There is no need to chill. The bread can be re-heated in the microwave for about 20-30 seconds. Warm monkey bread is the best!

Pro-Tips

Get the right biscuits! You will need about 30 ounces of refrigerated biscuit dough ( the non-flakey kind ). I used four 7.5 oz. cans of generic store brand buttermilk biscuits from Aldi, but Pillsbury biscuits are great too (regular or Pillsbury Grands)!

Make short work of cutting the biscuits by using a pizza cutter.

Just in case any caramel sauce bubbles up and spills over the side of the pan, set the bundt pan on a baking sheet.

Cover with foil if the top is becoming overly browned but the center is still doughy.

INGREDIENTS

30 ounces refrigerated biscuit dough

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoon ground cinnamon

¾ cup butter

¾ cup brown sugar -packed

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-cup Bundt pan generously.

Remove the biscuits from the can and cut into 4 pieces.

The granulated sugar, cinnamon, and biscuit pieces should be placed in a gallon size zip lock bag. Seal the bag and shake to coat the pieces in cinnamon and sugar.

Add the biscuit pieces to your prepared bundt pan.

Melt the butter and brown sugar in over medium heat, stirring often. Once completely combined, pour the mixture over the biscuits.

Bake for 35 minutes or until no longer doughy in the center.

Cool for 5 minutes and then carefully flip onto a serving dish.

Let sit before serving, about 10 minutes.

Enjoy!

