No Carb Snacks - To Put You into Ketosis

It can be difficult to find the best no-carb or low carb snacks when following a keto diet. These snacks help keep you in ketosis because they contain few to no carbs.  It's crucial to monitor your carb intake when following a keto or low-carb diet. If you go over, you could have trouble fitting into those new skinny jeans.

It's one thing to make your snacks minimal in carbohydrates. The challenge is in getting them to have zero carbohydrates. I've put up 15 low-carb snacks for you to check out. These snacks have no net carbohydrates, or nearly no net carbohydrates. You might be able to slim down even quicker by munching on them. What are you holding out for? Read on friends! Take notes!

1. Boiled Eggs - It's likely that you eat cooked eggs for breakfast. But did you know they can be made into an delicious snack? They are not only yummy, but also healthy. They are satisfying and a rich source of protein. They also contain a lot of selenium, a strong antioxidant. So finish up those eggs! The net carbohydrates in one big hard-boiled egg is only 0.6 grams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299rzr_0k9xT3uR00
Hard Boiled EggsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

2. Bacon - Is there anything better? After all, what’s not to love about bacon? Thankfully, bacon also LOVES you at only 0.1 grams of net carbohydrates in one slice of baked bacon. To help keep you full, it also has fat and protein which aids in discouraging those dang donut cravings! Additionally, it is a good supplier of phosphorus, which is necessary for strong bones. If you haven't tried cooking bacon in the oven, do so! Clean up is easier and you won't have grease all over your stovetop!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLfqc_0k9xT3uR00
Delicious BaconPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

3. Parmesan Crisps -When you're feeling an attack of the munchies, you want something salty and crunchy, like potato chips. However, potato chips are forbidden on the keto diet, due to the high amount of  carbohydrates. There are a staggering 15 grams of net carbohydrates in just one tiny one-ounce portion. And despite how delicious they are, they are not worth it. This is where Parmesan Crisps will be your best friend. Your cravings will be satisfied by these crispy, cheesy treats. Bonus - one serving only has 0.2 grams of net carbohydrates.

To Make: Spread parmesan cheese mounds out about 2 inches apart. Place on a baking sheet that has been lined with silicone or parchment paper. This helps the "chips" to keep from sticking. Last but not least, bake in a 400 degree preheated oven for 3 to 5 minutes. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7zRW_0k9xT3uR00
Parmesan CrispsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

4. Pork Rinds- Pork rinds are a fantastic alternative if you're in the mood for something crunchy and salty. Drumroll, please.....  a one ounce serving contains zero grams of  Net carbohydrates! Whhhaattt!! Did I also mention they contain a lot of protein. More than 30% of your daily protein requirements are met by it. Therefore, it is the ideal post-workout snack.

In addition to being used as snacks, pork rinds can also be crushed to create a fantastic keto alternative to breadcrumbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ctuY_0k9xT3uR00
Pork RindsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

5. Olives - Most likely, you've topped your low-carb pizza with olives. However, did you know they also make a delectable, low-carb snack?  Actually, there are just 0.2 grams of net carbohydrates in an ounce of olives. If you purchase pickled or canned green olives, that is.  A one-ounce serving of certain other brands may have as many as 0.9 grams of net carbohydrates...  nonetheless,  still pretty respectable. For added convenience, olives are now available in snack size portions. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAUFm_0k9xT3uR00
Green OlivesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

6. Pepperoni Chips- Ummm YESSSSSS!!!! Never tried pepperoni crisps before? Why are you holding out? They taste fantastic and are a crunchy, salty deliciousness burst of flavor in your mouth.  There are no, zero, zilch net carbohydrates in one serving! They also contain a lot of fat, making them a delectable delicious fat bomb. 

They are incredibly simple to make. Pepperoni needs to be cut into pieces and placed on some paper towels.  Microwave them for about 2 minutes while covering them with another paper towel. You are WELCOME!!  Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z3R5S_0k9xT3uR00
Pepperoni SlicesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

7. Cucumbers/ Pickles- You occasionally need something cold and refreshing to cool you off while it's scorching outside. Something like cucumbers or dill pickles. Only 0.9 grams of net carbohydrates are present in a one-ounce portion of cucumber with the skin. Eat it without the peel if you want to reduce the amount of carbohydrates even further (without the peel only has 0.4 grams of net carbohydrates).  Dill pickles are also tasty, low-carb snacks. The net carbohydrates in one small dill pickle is 0.6 grams. Additionally, they contain a lot of vitamin K. So indulge a bit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwB9Z_0k9xT3uR00
Cucumbers and Dill PicklesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

8. Canned Tuna - An entire can of canned tuna contains 0 grams of net carbs. You heard me right. It's one of the best low carb snacks on the market, relatively inexpensive too! Canned tuna is also a good source of protein, selenium, phosphorus, and B vitamins. Did I mention, it's packed with heart-healthy omega3's? You should always have canned tuna in the pantry when living the low carb lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTt8B_0k9xT3uR00
Canned TunaPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

9. Beef Jerky - Beef jerky is great for snacking on after a workout, or frankly any time at all. It's preserved, so you don't need to keep it in the fridge, and it's packed with protein and fat. WARNING: Some commercial jerky has added sugar, so always check your labels! Better yet, make your own beef or chicken jerky - that way you dictate what goes in your snacks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hxlyq_0k9xT3uR00
Beef JerkyPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

10. Cheese - Glorious Cheese!! Check your labels as cheese varies depending on the type. One slice of Monterey Jack Cheese, for instance, contains only 0.1 grams of net carbs. That's a fairly good option. Cheddar cheese contains .6 grams of net carbs. Babybel mini cheeses are 0 gms of net carbs. All are good choices to make without going overboard on your carbs, and lets face it we all love cheese...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGEme_0k9xT3uR00
Montery Jack CheesePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

11. Avocados - Avocados on toast are currently very popular. However, avocados are also excellent on their own. The good news is that a quarter of an avocado only has 0.9 grams of net carbohydrates. Avocados are also high in fat and fiber, both of which help you feel full. Therefore, you won't require much to curb your hunger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0jP7_0k9xT3uR00
AvocadosPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

12. Seaweed Snacks - Are you trying to find a good low carb vegan snack? Snacks made with seaweed are a great option.  Look for ones that don't contain sugar to keep the carb count down. Additionally, they are a wonderful source of vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system. Furthermore, they provide vegan omega-3s, which are crucial for brain function.  These snacks are excellent for munching on. They are a fantastic substitute for potato chips, thanks to their crunchy texture and salty taste. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqCcP_0k9xT3uR00
Seaweed SnacksPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

13. Canned Chicken- Don't like seafood? Try chicken in a can instead. Net carbohydrates per can equal 1 gram. Selenium, zinc, and protein are also abundant in it.  If the taste of canned chicken doesn't appeal to you, you can just cook it in some olive oil and season it with Taco seasoning. Delicious! 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vox4W_0k9xT3uR00
Canned ChickenPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

14. Celery - All of us could benefit from eating a few more vegetables. And celery is a fantastic low-carb food choice. Only 0.8 grams of net carbohydrates are present in one medium stalk of celery. Additionally, it has vitamin K, which aids with blood clotting. The fact that it contains almost no calories is the best part, though. So if you're wanting to shed some weight, it's a terrific snack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glKOw_0k9xT3uR00
CeleryPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

