Chicken Chili with White Beans 🌶️

It's cold out today, snowed overnight and I just about froze my buns off in the barn this am. I decided right there and then that chili would be on the menu for tonight accompanied with some delicious corn bread. If you haven't tried my cornbread - OMGGG try it!!!! So moist and delicious! Perfect to go with this white bean chicken chili. It's only 10 am and I'm already thinking of dinner, it's going to be a looong day - lol. If you can't find fresh peppers then you can always get a 4 ounce can of chili peppers (mild or hot). Sometimes I use adobo peppers in sauce and just chop up a few and add to my chili base. This recipe written as is does have some heat to it, think of a "medium" heat salsa. If you are not a spicy person, substitute the peppers for green and red peppers bell peppers and decrease the cayenne pepper to 1/4 teaspoon. The heavy cream will help a temper the heat.

Delicious White Bean Chicken Chili Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Olive oil

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and finely chopped

2 poblano peppers, seeded and finely chopped

2 Anaheim peppers, seeded and finely chopped

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1½ teaspoons chili powder

¾ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon salt

6 cloves of minced garlic

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 cups chicken stock

3 cans (15.5oz) cannelini beans, rinsed, drained

3 cups chopped cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works well here!)

1 tablespoon lime juice

½ cup heavy cream

Garnishes:

Sour cream

Lime wedges

Cilantro

Monterey Jack cheese

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven (or heavy bottomed pan) over medium heat. Add the onions, peppers, cumin, chili powder, paprika, cayenne and salt. Cook until the vegetables have softened, around 5-7 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook for another 1 -2 min. till fragrant.

Add the flour and stir until combined. Next, slowly stir in your chicken stock. Add 1 can of the beans and, do a rough mash with a potato masher or back of a fork, this will help create a thicker texture.

Stir in the remaining beans, the chicken, lime juice and and bring to a simmer. Let simmer for 20 minutes, to get all your flavors incorporated. Slowly stir in the heavy cream and warm for an additional 5-10 minutes. Serve immediately with your garnishes of choice i.e. additional lime wedges, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro or sour cream.

Enjoy!

Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

References Adapted By:

Michelle (2018, October 4) White Chicken Chili [Blog Post], Retrieved from: https://www.browneyedbaker.com/white-chicken-chili-recipe/