It is almost impossible to resist traditional cornbread, which you are certainly familiar with. I can't seem to take my hands off it at family get togethers and parties. What would happen, though, if you preserved all the deliciousness of cornbread while giving it a cake-like consistency? Well, I'm happy to report that wonderful things do occur.

It's the best of both worlds with this cornbread cake. It's super easy to make, there are no special tools or methods for making. It's less dense than a typical cornbread giving it almost a fluffy texture, It's moist, and slightly sweeter than your normal cornbread.

The texture has an additional layer of texture from the cornmeal and resembles that of a cake. For a hint of sweetness, sprinkle this cake with butter or honey, or even some jam. But be warned—you might not want to eat cornbread the same way ever again

Delicious Moist Cornbread Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Prep Time: 10 minutes; Cook Time: 45 minutes; Total Time: 55 minutes; Servings: 12

Ingredients:

1 cup cornmeal

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/3 cups granulated sugar

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2/3 cups vegetable oil

1/3 cup melted unsalted butter

3 tbsp honey

4 eggs, beaten

2 ½ cups milk

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9x13 inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together until well combined. In another bowl, combine vegetable oil, honey, melted butter, milk and eggs. Pour the oil mixture into the flour mixture and stir just until combined. Do not overmix. Pour the batter into your baking pan for 40-45 minutes. The top should be starting to turn golden brown, and cracks will start to form. Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

myfoursonsks, (2022, September 26), Sweet Cornbread Cake [Blog Post] Retrieved from; https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/146572/sweet-cornbread-cake/