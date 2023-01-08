Chocolate Chip Cookie - Cheesecake Bars🤯

Chicken Chili with White Beans 🌶️

It's cold out today, snowed overnight and I just about froze my buns off in the barn this am. I decided right there and then that chili would be on the menu for tonight accompanied with some delicious corn bread. If you haven't tried my cornbread - OMGGG try it!!!! So moist and delicious! Perfect to go with this white bean chicken chili. It's only 10 am and I'm already thinking of dinner, it's going to be a looong day - lol. If you can't find fresh peppers then you can always get a 4 ounce can of chili peppers (mild or hot). Sometimes I use adobo peppers in sauce and just chop up a few and add to my chili base. This recipe written as is does have some heat to it, think of a "medium" heat salsa. If you are not a spicy person, substitute the peppers for green and red peppers bell peppers and decrease the cayenne pepper to 1/4 teaspoon. The heavy cream will help a temper the heat.