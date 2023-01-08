This recipe is going to blow your mind and kick your taste buds into overdrive! This is a family favorite, super easy to make, comes together quickly and best of all combines two of my favorite things, chocolate chip cookies and cheesecake. Prepare to have your mind blown!🤯
There are only five ingredients total in these simple Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake Bars! Everyone's sweet tooth will be satisfied by this simple dessert recipe!
Pro-Tips
- I used a 9-inch square pan to make these cheesecake bars. If you prefer somewhat thicker bars, you may use an 8-inch square pan. Increase the baking time by 2 minutes.
- For clean cutting, make sure to properly cool these bars. Between cuts, clean your knife as well.
- This recipes calls for refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough, however feel free to use your favorite homemade chocolate chip cookie dough in place of the refrigerated dough. Use chilled cookie dough of the highest quality if not using your homemade dough.
Prep Time:10 minutes, Cook Time:30 minutes, Total Time:40 minutes Servings16 bars
Ingredients
- 1 18 oz roll refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough
- 8 oz cream cheese softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg room temperature
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- Set the oven to 350 degrees.
- Use parchment paper or nonstick foil to line a 9-inch square baking pan. Place aside.
- A little bit more than half of the cookie dough should be spread and evenly pressed into the bottom of the baking dish.
- Beat the cream cheese with a hand held or stand mixer until it is light and fluffy.
- Beat while adding the sugar until well mixed.
- The egg and vanilla extract should be thoroughly combined.
- Over the cookie dough base, spread the cheesecake filling.
- Over the top, crumble the remaining cookie dough.
- Bake for 30 to 35 minutes
- Let bars cool completely before slicing.
- Keep in the refrigerator in an airtight container.
- Enjoy!
References Adapted By:
Trish (2017, May 7) CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE CHEESECAKE BARS [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.momontimeout.com/chocolate-chip-cookie-cheesecake-bars/
Comments / 1