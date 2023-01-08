Crock Pot Loaded Baked Potato Soup Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

If I had to choose a weakness, I think it would be potatoes. I don't know what it is about their starchy goodness but I could eat them everyday. Roasted, mashed, scalloped, heck I love simple boiled potatoes with butter, salt and pepper.

I planted potatoes last year in my garden for the first time, the plants were given to me from a friend and I was really nervous because I had never grown any type of potatoes before. Surprisingly, they took off and went crazy! So much so that here we are in January and I'm still using them! Needless to say I'll never NOT have potatoes in my garden again! Easy to grow and it's one vegetable that I can always find something to go with!

This soup is creamy, cheesy goodness, perfect for a cold and dreary January day. Throwing it in the crock pot gives me time to daydream about this coming years garden!

Ingredients:

10 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces (you can also use ham!)

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 large onion, minced

1 tsp fresh thyme, or 1/2 tsp dried thyme

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

5 cups chicken broth

3 pounds potatoes, roughly peeled, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

green onions, for serving

sour cream, for serving

additional sharp cheddar cheese, shredded for serving

Instructions

In heavy bottomed skillet cook bacon over medium heat until crispy. Transfer cooked bacon to drain on paper towel. Keep around 3 Tbsp of bacon fat, discard rest. You want to keep all those bacon bits in the pan. Full of flavor! Place your skillet with bacon bits and 3 Tbsp of bacon fat over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook until fragrant. Add onions and thyme. Cook till onions are soft. Add flour and stir to combine. Cook for about 2-3 minutes with 1 cup of chicken broth. Stir to combine. Transfer contents from the skillet into slow cooker (use a spatula and get all those yummy browned bacon bits!). Add your potatoes and remaining 4 cups of chicken broth. Cover slow cooker with lid and set to low, cook for 4-5 hours. Keep slow cooker on warm setting. Once potatoes are soft and tender, scoop out around 3 cups of potatoes and "mash" with a fork, add your milk and cream to your "mashed" potatoes. Return mixture to slow cooker. Add shredded cheese, salt and pepper (to taste) to slow cooker and stir. Cover and let sit for 5 minutes until cheese has melted. Serve in big bowls with all the fixins! Our favorites are green onions, lots of crumbled bacon, additional cheddar cheese and sour cream. Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Hollis, R. (2020, October 26), Slow Cooker Loaded Baked Potato Soup[Blog Post] Retrieved from; https://msrachelhollis.com/2020/10/26/slow-cooker-loaded-baked-potato-soup/