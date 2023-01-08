Chicken and Stuffing - Crock Pot

Crock Pot Chicken and Stuffing Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Have you ever heard of a dump and go dinner? If you're unfamiliar, dump dinners are exactly what they sound like: Dump all of the ingredients into a crock pot, casserole dish, sheet pan or pot, and dinner is just about done. Sounds pretty awesome right?!?! Today I'm giving you my one of my favorite slow cooker "dump and go" meals. It's easy, delicious and the slow cooker does all the work for you, leaving you to focus on that list of 1001 things to get done!

If you like your stuffing firmer - use more! I would recommend 12 ounces. If your stuffing is too wet or moist; remove the lid last 40 min of cooking to release some of the steam/moisture. In a pinch you can send to a 400º oven for 10-15 minutes to brown top.

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts,

1.5 Tablespoons Italian Seasoning

Salt/Pepper

10.5 oz. cream of chicken soup

8 oz. sour cream (1 cup)

6 oz. box stuffing mix (for a firmer stuffing use 12 ounces)

¾ cup low sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup onions,, diced

1/2 cup celery,, diced (optional)

1/4 cup dried cranberries (optional)

2 cups fresh green beans (don't use frozen will be mush at the end)

Directions

Season your chicken with Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper, both sides. Place on the bottom of a lightly greased Crock Pot.

Mix together the soup, sour cream, stuffing, and half of the chicken broth.

of the chicken broth. Add the stuffing and green beans to the Crock Pot. You can layer the stuffing on top of the chicken then the green beans or place them all side by side.

Cook on high for 4 hours, or on low for 6-7.

If you want your stuffing with more moisture , add the rest of the chicken broth , stir, and heat for an additional 10 minutes.

, , stir, and heat for an additional 10 minutes. Enjoy!

Reference Adapted From:

Stephanie (2020, March 11 updated 2021, NOVEMBER 14) Crock Pot Chicken and Stuffing (Also Instant Pot Friendly!) [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://thecozycook.com/crock-pot-chicken-and-stuffing/