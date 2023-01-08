Creamy Sausage Tortellini Soup Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

I love soup, I could eat it everyday especially in the winter months, it helps to take the chill out of your bones after a long day. This creamy sausage tortellini soup is absolutely delicious, just wait until you taste it! It cooks in about 30 minutes and it's packed full with vegetables, protein and pasta. You know... the trifecta of deliciousness. This will absolutely be going on your dinner rotation of favs! This soup pairs well with a salad and some good crusty bread.

Tip: Always save the rinds of your Parmesan and Romano cheese blocks. I like to throw mine in the freezer and when I'm making soup I pull one out and toss it in my soup. It really adds a nice punch of flavor (discard any rind remains at the end of cooking).

1 lb. Italian sausage - you could even use chicken sausage.

1 medium yellow onion - diced

3 large carrots - peeled and diced

4 cloves garlic - minced

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

5 cup chicken broth

14 oz refrigerated cheese tortellini*

1 tsp kosher sea salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon oregano

1 pinch cayenne (optional)

1 teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon mustard powder

1 pinch red pepper flakes

6 -8 oz fresh spinach or Kale - roughly chopped

1 cup heavy cream or half & half

Freshly grated Parmesan

INSTRUCTIONS

Note: The mustard powder and hot sauce are so subtle in this soup but help enhance the other flavors, so although you may be hesitant to add them, I highly recommend it!

In a large stockpot set over medium heat, cook the sausage until browned. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the cooked sausage to a paper towel lined plate; set aside. Drain majority of the grease out of your pan Add carrot, sauté for 5 minutes or until the soft. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant (around 2 minutes), stir to keep it from burning Add the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes to remove the raw flour taste. Add salt, pepper, basil, oregano, cayenne, hot sauce, mustard powder, and red pepper flakes. Stir to combine. Gradually add in the chicken broth. Make sure you stir in the sausage bits from the bottom of the pan, lots of flavor there! Slowly stir in the heavy cream . Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer. Add your sausage, along with the tortellini, spinach or kale. Simmer for 5 minutes, or until the tortellini is fully cooked. Serve immediately with freshly grated parmesan, if desired. Enjoy!!

* you can use whatever type if tortellini you prefer.

References Adapted By:

Stephanie (2021 February, 8 - updated 2021 October, 13) Sausage Tortellini Soup [Blog Post] Retrieved from:https://thecozycook.com/sausage-tortellini-soup/