Delicious and Easy Shrimp Scampi Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.

Choose large shrimp (31 to 35 shrimp per pound) to get best results for this recipe. I like to buy fresh but in a pinch frozen shrimp will work, just thaw before using and make sure it's been peeled and deveined.

Ingredients

1 pound Angel Hair Pasta (my preference you can use linguini or whatever you prefer)

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3 shallots, finely diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2-3/4 cup dry white wine

Juice of 1 large lemon

1/4 cup finely chopped parsley leaves

Instructions

Put a large pot of water on the stove to boil. When it has come to the boil, add a couple of tablespoons of salt. You want to make your water "salty like the ocean". Add your pasta of choice. Stir to make sure the pasta separates and cover. When the water returns to a boil, cook per back of box instructions. If you are using angel hair pasta it'll cook quickly, 3-5 minutes. Drain the pasta - do not rinse with water. The starch on the pasta will help hold onto your sauce. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter in 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Sauté the shallots, minced garlic, and red pepper flakes for about 3-4 minutes or until translucent. Salt and pepper your shrimp; add them to the pan and cook 2-4 minutes, until they have turned pink. Remove shrimp from the pan and set aside. Add your wine and lemon juice and bring to a boil. Give the wine a chance to cook off a bit, using to deglaze the pan. Add 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons oil. When the butter has melted, return the shrimp to the pan along with fresh chopped parsley and cooked pasta. Stir well and season with salt and pepper. I like to add some fresh grated parmesan cheese over the top.

References Adapted From:

Florence T., Shrimp Scampi with Linguini [Blog Post] Referenced from: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/tyler-florence/shrimp-scampi-with-linguini-recipe-1942429