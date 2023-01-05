Vanilla Turmeric - Golden Milk Latte

Vanilla Turmeric Golden Milk LattePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

This is a new obsession in our home, and I don't see it going away any time soon. Vanilla tumeric golden milk lattes. We indulge every night with a hot mug of golden milk. It's an absolutely delicious hot drink, packed full of nutrients and health benefits. Yes dreams do come true!

It all started last fall with a visit from my mom. My mom has quite debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and the cold damp fall/winter of upstate New York was making her quite uncomfortable. She was having a lot of inflammation in her hands, neck and feet. I started looking around at some recipes that would have some anti-inflammatory properties, hoping to make her a bit more comfortable. That's when I came across golden milk. I've always known turmeric was a powerhouse, but I was amazed by the healing and anti-inflammatory properties it had thanks to the curcumin. Imagine my surprise to find a flavorful and comforting slightly sweet and slightly spicy hot drink that was good for you, PRICELESS! Although turmeric gets most of the spotlight in this beverage, we can't leave out the benefits of ginger and cinnamon. Both of these spices are known for their anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits.

What Are The Benefits of Golden Milk?

The curcumin found in the turmeric of golden milk is where it's healing, anti-inflammatory properties lay.

Turmeric has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years for conditions such as breathing problems, joint pain, fatigue, digestive issues, and more.

Modern research also suggests that turmeric is a potent antioxidant with antimicrobial and anticancer effects.

Pro tips:

Milk: The type of milk will affect the taste and texture. I like to use oat milk for this drink, because it just makes it so creamy. Coconut milk will also make your latte creamier but adds a nice coconut touch. Almond milk is a good neutral tasting milk.

Fresh ginger: Use a grater for your ginger, it will give you a stronger taste. When you're ready to serve, be sure to use a fine mesh strainer. Grated ginger in your mouth is not ideal.

Black Pepper and Coconut Oil: Don't leave these out! Both help with the absorption of the turmeric.

Make it frothy: Use a milk frother or a blender. The addition of coconut oil helps make a nice wlattte consistency. Be aware - turmeric will easily stain your blender so wash right after using.

Iced turmeric latte: During the summer or warmer months, try iced! Just pour over ice or make a double batch and keep in the fridge.

Store for later: Pour into an air-tight mason jar and store in the fridge. Delicious Golden milk at your fingertips whenever you want.

Vegan Option: Substitute pure maple syrup in place on honey

Ingredients

  • 2 cups unsweetened non dairy milk (oat, cashew, almond, coconut)
  • 2 teaspoons of raw honey (up to 2 tablespoon or more, to taste)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger (can sub 1-2 teaspoons fresh grated ginger, to taste)
  • 1-2 cinnamon stick(s) (can sub 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon coconut oil  
  • Nutmeg or cinnamon to sprinkle on top (optional)

Instructions

  • Set a small saucepan over low heat. Add the almond milk, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon stick, and black pepper and stir with a whisk until combined.
  • Bring to a simmer. It doesn't need to come to a boil. Stir occasionally, for 10 minutes.
  • Remove from heat. Remove the cinnamon stick. If you added other spices that need to be strained out, strain using a fine mesh strainer then return to the pan. Stir in the vanilla, honey and coconut oil. Taste and add additional raw honey if desired.
  • If desired, add to blender or froth tea (I love the latte effect this makes and always add to my blender).
  • Pour into a mug and spoon the froth over the top. Sprinkle with nutmeg and/or cinnamon.
  • Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Gunnars, K., Medically reviewed by: R.D., CDE Warwick, K., (2021 May, 10), 10 Proven Health Benefits of Turmeric and Curcumin [Blog Post] Retrieved by:https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/top-10-evidence-based-health-benefits-of-turmeric#TOC_TITLE_HDR_2

NCCIH (2023, January 5) Turmeric [Blog Post] Retrieved by: https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/turmeric

Prasad, S. and Aggarwal, B. (2011) Turmeric, the Golden Spice [Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition.] Retrieved by: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK92752/

Chandra, S. MS, CHC, (2019 October 14· Updated: 2022, November 26) Turmeric Latte [Blog Post] Retrieved by: https://realandvibrant.com/turmeric-latte/

