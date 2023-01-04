Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes

Ridley's Wreckage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cuct_0k3P87A500
10 minute Egg Drop SoupPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva

I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.

I don't know why but I was always intimidated to make this soup, I really had no idea how easy it was to actually make. It's such a basic recipe and when making at home so easy to customize to your tastes. I season the broth prior to adding the eggs. I love Sriracha so I always add some to the broth (yes I know not authentic but so tasty!) and I like to mushrooms and slivered celery to mine (again not authentic but I always embrace making a recipe your own). Feel free to add a protein like tofu or chicken and any veggies that you may like.

Pro-Tip- If you like a thinner consistency omit the cornstarch, if you like a really thick consistency you can an additional 1/2 tablespoon.

INGREDIENTS:

Servings - 4

  • 3 Eggs - Slightly beaten
  • 4 cups chicken stock - I used homemade but a good chicken bone broth works well too!
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic salt
  • 1/4 tsp. Black Pepper
  • 3 scallions, sliced

Directions:

1. Mix 3 1/2 cups chicken stock, sesame oil, salt, sugar, turmeric, ginger, garlic powder, and pepper in a saucepan over medium-high heat. If you are going to add to your stock any veggies, protein or Sriracha do it now. Stir cornstarch into the remaining 1/2 cup chicken stock and set aside.

2. In a small bowl, slight beat 3 eggs. Set aside.

3. When seasoned chicken stock comes to a boil, add in cornstarch mixture. Stir. Add sliced green onions.

4. Bring broth to a rolling boil. Once achieved, stir the broth with a non-slotted spoon in one direction. While stirring, slowly pour in eggs. Eggs will cook as soon as they hit the broth. This recipe calls for the egg to be slightly beaten, which results in both white and yellow egg swirls. The speed at which you stir the soup when adding the egg determines whether you get large “egg flowers” or small egg flowers (i.e. swirly bits of egg). This is more a matter of personal preference than correctness. If you vary the speed at which you stir the soup, you’ll get both.

5.Top with extra green onions.

6. Enjoy!

References Adapted by:

Fauquet S., (2018 November 14 · Modified: 2020 October 3) 10 MINUTE HOMEMADE EGG DROP SOUP RECIPE [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.mommymusings.com/homemade-egg-drop-soup-recipe/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Easy recipes# soup# recipes# asian recipes# soup recipes

Comments / 21

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
8151 followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

Chicken and Stuffing - Crock Pot

Have you ever heard of a dump and go dinner? If you're unfamiliar, dump dinners are exactly what they sound like: Dump all of the ingredients into a crock pot, casserole dish, sheet pan or pot, and dinner is just about done. Sounds pretty awesome right?!?! Today I'm giving you my one of my favorite slow cooker "dump and go" meals. It's easy, delicious and the slow cooker does all the work for you, leaving you to focus on that list of 1001 things to get done!

Read full story

Creamy - Sausage Tortellini Soup 🍲

I love soup, I could eat it everyday especially in the winter months, it helps to take the chill out of your bones after a long day. This creamy sausage tortellini soup is absolutely delicious, just wait until you taste it! It cooks in about 30 minutes and it's packed full with vegetables, protein and pasta. You know... the trifecta of deliciousness. This will absolutely be going on your dinner rotation of favs! This soup pairs well with a salad and some good crusty bread.

Read full story

Sheet Pan Chicken- Fajitas 🌶️

Don't loose this one friends, it's a game changer. Here it is... my favorite kind of recipe! Easy to make and easy to clean up! Did I also mention it's freakin DELICIOUS! No joke, one pan and maybe one small bowl to mix the spices. It really doesn't get much easier than this. The chicken comes out juicy and tender with the perfect crisp tender veggies. This is one of our favorite weeknight dinners.

Read full story
4 comments

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie 🍫

Looking for an easy and delicious dessert recipe that just about everyone will enjoy? Look no further than this peanut butter chocolate pie. Anyone can make this, it's comes together quickly, in fact the most labor intensive part is crushing the Oreo's for the crust! The richness and creamy texture of this pie makes this an ultra rich dessert. Cut small slivers, a small piece goes a long way - you can always go back for seconds! This is absolutely one of my favorite guilty pleasures. Feel free to embellish this pie to your liking. You could add Oreos or Reese's pieces to the top, chocolate ganache or even crushed peanut butter cups. Delicious!!!

Read full story
10 comments

Shrimp Scampi 🦐

Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.

Read full story

Blueberry Overnight Oats - Healthy & Gluten Free🫐

Easy Blueberry Overnight OatsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Mornings are hectic around our house, between kids, farm animals, and the 1001 things your wanting to get accomplished, you don't always have time to whip up an elaborate breakfast for the family. You want to start everyone's day on the right foot, correct?!? But who has the time? Thankfully I've found a super easy, healthy, filling option! Overnight oats to the rescue!

Read full story
2 comments

Vanilla Turmeric - Golden Milk Latte

Vanilla Turmeric Golden Milk LattePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. This is a new obsession in our home, and I don't see it going away any time soon. Vanilla tumeric golden milk lattes. We indulge every night with a hot mug of golden milk. It's an absolutely delicious hot drink, packed full of nutrients and health benefits. Yes dreams do come true!

Read full story

Spicy Thai Noodles- 20 Minutes

20 minute Spicy Thai NoodlesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Where do I start with this recipe? I love anything noodles, anything spicy, anything Thai and anything that's quick and easy! These noodles are very simple to make but pack a huge flavor punch! This is a great way to spice up your weekly meal plan. Make a big batch because the next days Spicy Thai Noodle lunch is just as delicious if not better!

Read full story
2 comments

Olive Garden - Style House Salad🫒

I absolutely love the salads at Olive Garden. In fact this is by far my favorite food at olive garden (except for their Limoncello drinks- but that's a conversation for another time). I don’t know what it is, the ice cold lettuce and fresh veggies, the fresh grated parmigiana cheese or the fact they set a big bowl of deliciousness down in front of me, dressed to perfection. I leave the place stuffed to the gills on salad, always with a full take home container of my meal because I've over indulged on salad. We moved recently and the Olive Garden is no longer as convenient as it use to be. I decided at that point I was going to need to find a recipe. This is super easy and comes together quickly. Of course you want to use the freshest of ingredients and by the love of all things holy - get a good block of parmigiana to grate, you won’t be disappointed.

Read full story
9 comments

One Pot- Buffalo Chicken Pasta 🦬

Delicious Buffalo Chicken PastaPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. My family loves pasta, I'll be honest if my spouse and kids could eat pasta at every meal they would! Total carb worshipers! You take this delicious creamy buffalo sauce, combine that with chicken and pasta, it’s an absolute win/win in this household. In fact my kids request this dish weekly!!

Read full story
5 comments

Broccoli Salad with Bacon 🥦

Broccoli Salad with Bacon, Craisins and Red OnionsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Let me start this by saying, I’ve never been a huge broccoli fan, in fact I run from it. That is of course until I met this broccoli salad. We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did, I was shocked at how delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! If you get a chance give this broccoli salad a try, you won't be disappointed!

Read full story
8 comments

Make Ahead Breakfast - Maple Cranberry Baked Oatmeal

Looking for an easy, make ahead quick and healthy breakfast option for busy mornings? This is something I like to make on Sundays to help jump start our hectic Mondays! Normally I double this to help me get through the beginning part of our busy week. This is a very versatile recipe, feel free to use blueberries or raspberries in place of the cranberries, any type of nut will do, toasted pecans or almonds also work great and you can use a milk substitute such as almond, coconut or cashew milk (unsweetened). Come Monday morning, cut a slice and call it breakfast, or add it to the lunch box for a somewhat sweet and healthy snack. My family devours this baked oatmeal. The cranberries provide such a tart pop of favor, delicious!

Read full story
2 comments

Celebration Taco Dip 🌮

Everyone loves this dip! I frequently make it on movie night, something a little different than popcorn to snack on, but honestly I could eat this as a meal! I bring this to almost all our family get togethers. It's sure to please everyone, I mean who doesn't love tacos!!

Read full story
11 comments

Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe

This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!

Read full story
14 comments

New Years Eve Caprese Appetizers🍾

Happy New Year Friends!! These Caprese appetizers are so easy and fun to make. You can whip these up in no time and be out the door in a flash. Anything Caprese is a win in my book, and when I can bring these flavors into the snowy winter, it just gives me hope for the spring when I can get back in the garden! Nothing and I mean nothing compares to homegrown tomatoes and basil, but when your desperate for something fresh, grocery store sugar bomb tomatoes and basil will do! These are the perfect appetizers, super easy to make, easy to eat and clean up is a breeze. Believe me when I say you need to make a double batch of these, the fresh mozzarella, basil and tomatoes with the dreamy balsamic glaze, it's absolute bliss in your mouth. Seriously... I could drink the glaze alone!

Read full story

New Year's Good Luck Ham and Bean - Soup 🍀

My father in law made this every year, he called it his New Year's Eve Good Luck Soup. Who am I to argue with this tradition, everyone can use some good luck 🍀??!! For Christmas we make a huge ham, a delicious, juicy ham with the bone in. We specifically get the ham with the bone in it so I can use the left overs for this delicious "good luck" soup. It's so hearty, it's total comfort food in a bowl. It's so easy to throw together, and with the addition of the ham bone it has tremendous flavor. Don't worry if you don't have the ham bone to throw in, your soup is still going to taste amazing. In fact in a pinch you can always use a ham steak. This is a one pot recipe, easy clean up, using pantry staples, throw it all together and let the magic happen. This soup gets better over time, the flavors meld and intensify so make enough for lunch the next day!

Read full story
26 comments

Spinach and Mozzarella Chicken Casserole- Keto Friendly

This is a delicious spinach and chicken casserole, so simple to make and perfect for a cold winter night. It has creamy cream cheese and mozzarella that will be sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. This is an easy casserole and comes together quickly making this a great week night dinner. If you're following a Keto diet, this casserole is keto friendly, gluten free and low carb, so make extras - you'll want to bring for lunch! It’s the perfect chicken dinner casserole for busy weeknights!

Read full story

Grape Jelly Party Meatballs - Crock Pot

Looking for a quick and easy appetizer that you can literally throw in a crockpot and leave? This is the recipe you want. These meatballs are a go to for entertaining. With a limited amount of simple ingredients, you can be ready to serve up perfectly glazed sweet and tangy meatballs. The crock pot does all the work and keeps them as long as the party lasts (or until you're out of meatballs)

Read full story
81 comments

BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In Sennett

Just after 12 PM, Tuesday, December 20, two vehicle accident occurred on North Street in Sennett, between Turnpike Rd and the glass bottling plant. The collision was a violent one, as it “appeared the cars just exploded” says one North St resident, who had just sat down to lunch. “The white Dodge truck was stopped with his blinker on to turn into his own driveway, and boom. He was smashed from behind. A piece of the other cars grill ended up in my driveway, and I’m about 50 yards away!”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy