Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes

10 minute Egg Drop Soup Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.

I don't know why but I was always intimidated to make this soup, I really had no idea how easy it was to actually make. It's such a basic recipe and when making at home so easy to customize to your tastes. I season the broth prior to adding the eggs. I love Sriracha so I always add some to the broth (yes I know not authentic but so tasty!) and I like to mushrooms and slivered celery to mine (again not authentic but I always embrace making a recipe your own). Feel free to add a protein like tofu or chicken and any veggies that you may like.

Pro-Tip- If you like a thinner consistency omit the cornstarch, if you like a really thick consistency you can an additional 1/2 tablespoon.

INGREDIENTS:

Servings - 4

3 Eggs - Slightly beaten

4 cups chicken stock - I used homemade but a good chicken bone broth works well too!

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

1/4 tsp. Black Pepper

3 scallions, sliced

Directions:

1. Mix 3 1/2 cups chicken stock, sesame oil, salt, sugar, turmeric, ginger, garlic powder, and pepper in a saucepan over medium-high heat. If you are going to add to your stock any veggies, protein or Sriracha do it now. Stir cornstarch into the remaining 1/2 cup chicken stock and set aside.

2. In a small bowl, slight beat 3 eggs. Set aside.

3. When seasoned chicken stock comes to a boil, add in cornstarch mixture. Stir. Add sliced green onions.

4. Bring broth to a rolling boil. Once achieved, stir the broth with a non-slotted spoon in one direction. While stirring, slowly pour in eggs. Eggs will cook as soon as they hit the broth. This recipe calls for the egg to be slightly beaten, which results in both white and yellow egg swirls. The speed at which you stir the soup when adding the egg determines whether you get large “egg flowers” or small egg flowers (i.e. swirly bits of egg). This is more a matter of personal preference than correctness. If you vary the speed at which you stir the soup, you’ll get both.

5.Top with extra green onions.

6. Enjoy!

References Adapted by:

Fauquet S., (2018 November 14 · Modified: 2020 October 3) 10 MINUTE HOMEMADE EGG DROP SOUP RECIPE [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.mommymusings.com/homemade-egg-drop-soup-recipe/