Spicy Thai Noodles- 20 Minutes

Where do I start with this recipe? I love anything noodles, anything spicy, anything Thai and anything that's quick and easy! These noodles are very simple to make but pack a huge flavor punch! This is a great way to spice up your weekly meal plan. Make a big batch because the next days Spicy Thai Noodle lunch is just as delicious if not better!
Pro-Tips:
- Know how much spice you can handle! Be warned.... 1 – 1 1/2 Tbsp will make this really spicy, likes sets my taste buds aflame! Which is just how I like it, but you can customize this to your taste. If you don't like a lot of heat go easy on the red pepper.
- This dish can be served hot, room temperature or cold. Fantastic for lunches or the next day's breakfast (yup I'm that kind of girl)!
- Don't forget your garnish! They really elevate the flavors, so pile them on, it just gets better.
- Any long pasta will work here, you don't need to go out and buy anything fancy. I like linguine because the fat wide noodles hold the sauce so well, but spaghetti, fettuccine, angel hair, all will work.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. linguine pasta
- 1/2- 1 1/2 Tbsp red pepper flakes (amount depends on how spicy you want it)
- 2 Tbsp vegetable oil
- 1/3 cup toasted sesame oil
- 1 1/2 tsp chili paste
- 6 Tbsp soy sauce
- 6 Tbsp honey
- Garnish - Scallions, carrots, peanuts, cilantro, Sriracha, lime wedge
Instructions
- Chop your garnishes and set aside.
- Boil the pasta according to directions on box, drain.
- While pasta is boiling, heat oils in a large skillet with red pepper flakes- set stove to medium heat.
- Once red pepper flakes have infused oil (takes a few minutes, oil needs to be hot), strain pepper flakes, reserving the oil in a bowl. Add the reserved oil back into the skillet and add the chili paste. Whisk in soy sauce and honey.
- Toss cooked pasta in the skillet with the sauce.
- Top with garnishes, squeeze lime wedge over noodles.
- Enjoy!
References Adapted By:
The Chunky Chef (2018, January 17) 20 Minute Spicy Thai Noodles [Blog Post] Retrieved by: https://www.thechunkychef.com/spicy-thai-noodles/
