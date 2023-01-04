Olive Garden - Style House Salad🫒

I absolutely love the salads at Olive Garden. In fact this is by far my favorite food at olive garden (except for their Limoncello drinks- but that's a conversation for another time). I don’t know what it is, the ice cold lettuce and fresh veggies, the fresh grated parmigiana cheese or the fact they set a big bowl of deliciousness down in front of me, dressed to perfection. I leave the place stuffed to the gills on salad, always with a full take home container of my meal because I've over indulged on salad. We moved recently and the Olive Garden is no longer as convenient as it use to be. I decided at that point I was going to need to find a recipe. This is super easy and comes together quickly. Of course you want to use the freshest of ingredients and by the love of all things holy - get a good block of parmigiana to grate, you won’t be disappointed.
It's easiest and most convenient to just use the prepackaged American Salad lettuce blend (Dole has a good one) this has the carrots and red cabbage already in it. But some people don't like the taste of bagged lettuce so for you bagged lettuce haters out there, I have the solution. If you want to replicate and make the salad blend from scratch grab yourself a some iceberg and Romain lettuce, mix in some grated or carrot matchstick carrots and some finely chopped red cabbage. Easy!
Olive Garden Salad Ingredients - If you want to use more olives go right ahead, less tomato - no problem, more parmesan cheese grate to your hearts content - do this to your taste!
Yield : 1 Lg. Bowl, Servings : 4-6, Prep Time : 30min
- 1 batch Olive Garden Salad Dressing (recipe below)
- 1 bag American Salad blend (Dole brand works well)
- 6 pepperoncini peppers
- 1-2 Roma tomatoes sliced
- 1/4 red onion thinly sliced
- 12 black olives
- 1 cup croutons
- 2 tablespoon parmesan grated
Olive Garden Salad Salad Dressing Ingredients
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons parmesan cheese grated
- 1 tablespoon mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasonings
Instructions
- Before you begin, place your salad serving bowl into the freezer to get it well-chilled.
How to Make Olive Garden Salad Dressing
- Using a cheese grated, grate the parmesan cheese.
- Add your olive oil, white wine vinegar, parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic salt and Italian seasoning to the blender.
- Blend until smooth and everything is well mixed together.
- Serve immediately, or store in the fridge.
How to Make Olive Garden Salad
- Wash and slice the tomatoes, olives and onions.
- Grab your chilled salad bowl from the freezer, and place the bag of salad mix in it. Add your pepperoncini peppers, sliced tomatoes, onions, olives, croutons and grated parmesan cheese.
- Use a salad spoon to mix everything together, then pour the homemade Olive Garden Salad dressing on top of the salad and toss.
- Enjoy!
References Adapted From:
Sara (2019, December 29), OLIVE GARDEN SALAD RECIPE [Blog Post] Retrieved by; https://www.dinneratthezoo.com/olive-garden-salad-recipe/
