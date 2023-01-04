Olive Garden - Style House Salad🫒

Iconic Olive Garden Salad Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

I absolutely love the salads at Olive Garden. In fact this is by far my favorite food at olive garden (except for their Limoncello drinks- but that's a conversation for another time). I don’t know what it is, the ice cold lettuce and fresh veggies, the fresh grated parmigiana cheese or the fact they set a big bowl of deliciousness down in front of me, dressed to perfection. I leave the place stuffed to the gills on salad, always with a full take home container of my meal because I've over indulged on salad. We moved recently and the Olive Garden is no longer as convenient as it use to be. I decided at that point I was going to need to find a recipe. This is super easy and comes together quickly. Of course you want to use the freshest of ingredients and by the love of all things holy - get a good block of parmigiana to grate, you won’t be disappointed.

It's easiest and most convenient to just use the prepackaged American Salad lettuce blend (Dole has a good one) this has the carrots and red cabbage already in it. But some people don't like the taste of bagged lettuce so for you bagged lettuce haters out there, I have the solution. If you want to replicate and make the salad blend from scratch grab yourself a some iceberg and Romain lettuce, mix in some grated or carrot matchstick carrots and some finely chopped red cabbage. Easy!

Olive Garden Salad Ingredients - If you want to use more olives go right ahead, less tomato - no problem, more parmesan cheese grate to your hearts content - do this to your taste!

Yield : 1 Lg. Bowl, Servings : 4-6, Prep Time : 30min

1 batch Olive Garden Salad Dressing (recipe below)

1 bag American Salad blend (Dole brand works well)

6 pepperoncini peppers

1-2 Roma tomatoes sliced

1/4 red onion thinly sliced

12 black olives

1 cup croutons

2 tablespoon parmesan grated

Olive Garden Salad Salad Dressing Ingredients

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

3 tablespoons parmesan cheese grated

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1/4 teaspoon Italian seasonings

Instructions

Before you begin, place your salad serving bowl into the freezer to get it well-chilled.

How to Make Olive Garden Salad Dressing

Using a cheese grated, grate the parmesan cheese.

Add your olive oil, white wine vinegar, parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic salt and Italian seasoning to the blender.

Blend until smooth and everything is well mixed together.

Serve immediately, or store in the fridge.

How to Make Olive Garden Salad

Wash and slice the tomatoes, olives and onions.

Grab your chilled salad bowl from the freezer, and place the bag of salad mix in it. Add your pepperoncini peppers, sliced tomatoes, onions, olives, croutons and grated parmesan cheese.

Use a salad spoon to mix everything together, then pour the homemade Olive Garden Salad dressing on top of the salad and toss.

Enjoy!

