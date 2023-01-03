One Pot- Buffalo Chicken Pasta 🦬

Delicious Buffalo Chicken Pasta

My family loves pasta, I'll be honest if my spouse and kids could eat pasta at every meal they would! Total carb worshipers! You take this delicious creamy buffalo sauce, combine that with chicken and pasta, it’s an absolute win/win in this household. In fact my kids request this dish weekly!!

This is a "one pot" meal. Meaning from start to finish you only utilize one pot for cooking. I love recipes like this, super easy and convenient. I celebrate any recipe where clean up is a breeze. This is a great recipe to make during the week. I like to utilize a rotisserie chicken, it really cuts down on the prep time and they are always juicy and delicious, but chicken breasts will work just as good!

Pro Tips:

  • Set the cheddar, mozzarella, and cream cheese out ahead of time. We want them near room temperature when we add them to the pasta.

Ingredients

  • 2 large boneless skinless chicken breast (1 rotisserie chicken)
  • 3/4 cup blue cheese dressing, (if you don't like use ranch!)
  • 2 Tablespoons butter, separated
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 3 stick celery, diced
  • 5 cloves garlic, minced
  • 14.5 oz. diced tomatoes, undrained (I really like to use fire roasted tomatoes for this)
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 lb. penne
  • 1/2-3/4 cup buffalo sauce
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened and cubed
  • 1.5 cups cheddar, shredded
  • 1 cup mozzarella, shredded
  • 1 pinch red pepper flakes
  • 2 tablespoons cold butter

Optional: garnish with blue cheese, scallions and extra buffalo sauce

Instructions

If not using a rotisserie chicken gently boil your chicken for about 15 minutes - a gentle boil helps to ensure the chicken doesn't become tough. Once cooked, shred chicken, if using a rotisserie chicken pull apart pieces. Toss the chicken in blue cheese or ranch dressing and Set aside.

Prepare the Pasta:

  • Melt butter in a large high-walled skillet or stock pot over medium heat. Add the onions and celery. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes, until softened, then add the garlic and cook till fragrant (around 1-2 minutes).
  • Add the undrained diced tomatoes and chicken broth. Bring to a boil and add the pasta. Stir well making sure your pasta is covered by the liquid, bring back up to a boil.
  • Cover and let boil for 10-13 minutes, or until al dente. Refer to box for cooking time. Important! Don't overcook your pasta as it will be on low heat until sauce is thickened and heated through. Stir occasionally throughout cooking to ensure the pasta doesn't stick. Test a pasta noodle for doneness before proceeding.
  • Reduce heat to low. Add the buffalo sauce, cubed cream cheese, and shredded cheese, gently stir. Sauce will thicken as it sits, and further thicken at next step (so don't worry if it looks thin!).
  • Add the chicken and red pepper flakes.
  • Optional: Once sauce is near your desired consistency, swirl in 2 Tablespoons COLD butter. This will help to create a smooth finish to your sauce.

References Adapted By:

Stephanie (2021, July 5) Buffalo Chicken Pasta – One Pot! [Blog Post] Retrieved from; https://thecozycook.com/buffalo-chicken-pasta/

