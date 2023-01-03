Broccoli Salad with Bacon, Craisins and Red Onions Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Let me start this by saying, I’ve never been a huge broccoli fan, in fact I run from it. That is of course until I met this broccoli salad. We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did, I was shocked at how delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! If you get a chance give this broccoli salad a try, you won't be disappointed!

Ingredients

6-7 cups broccoli florets ~1 - 1 1/2lb., this was about 2 large heads of broccoli

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese thicker, not finely shredded

⅔ cup dried cranberries

⅔ cup crumbled bacon

⅓ cup salted sunflower seeds

⅓ cup red onion diced

Dressing

¾ cup mayo

¼ cup sour cream

1 ½ Tablespoon white wine vinegar

3 Tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Combine broccoli, cheddar cheese, dried cranberries, crispy bacon, sunflower seeds, and onion in a large bowl.

In a separate, small bowl, whisk together mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper until smooth and well-combined.

Pour dressing over broccoli combination mix well.

Broccoli salad may be served immediately, but for best flavor refrigerate for at least one hour. Make sure to toss broccoli salad thoroughly again before serving to mix up the dressing.

Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Sam(2017, July 6 - updated 2019, April 15), Broccoli Salad [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://sugarspunrun.com/broccoli-salad/