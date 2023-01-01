Make Ahead Breakfast - Maple Cranberry Baked Oatmeal

Looking for an easy, make ahead quick and healthy breakfast option for busy mornings? This is something I like to make on Sundays to help jump start our hectic Mondays! Normally I double this to help me get through the beginning part of our busy week. This is a very versatile recipe, feel free to use blueberries or raspberries in place of the cranberries, any type of nut will do, toasted pecans or almonds also work great and you can use a milk substitute such as almond, coconut or cashew milk (unsweetened). Come Monday morning, cut a slice and call it breakfast, or add it to the lunch box for a somewhat sweet and healthy snack. My family devours this baked oatmeal. The cranberries provide such a tart pop of favor, delicious!
PREP TIME:15 minutes, COOK TIME:40 minutes TOTAL TIME:55 minutes SERVINGS:6
Ingredients
- 2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 cup walnuts or toasted chopped pecans
- 1 3/4 cup milk of choice
- 5 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 egg
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries
Cinnamon Maple Glaze
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- Pinch of salt
- 2 teaspoon maple syrup
- 2-3 teaspoon milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350° F. and spray a 9x9 or similar baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a large bowl stir together the oats, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and walnuts. In a separate bowl whisk together the milk, maple syrup, eggs and vanilla extract.
- Add wet ingredients into the dry and stir until combined. Stir in the cranberries. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden and the oatmeal is set. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes before serving. This will help set the oatmeal.
- While the oatmeal rests, whisk together all of the ingredients for the glaze. Drizzle desired amount of glaze over the oatmeal. Serve with any extra glaze and maple syrup.
References adapted from:
Danae (2018 December 18), Cranberry Maple Pecan Baked Oatmeal [Blog Post] retrieved from: https://reciperunner.com/cranberry-maple-pecan-baked-oatmeal/
