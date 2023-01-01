Make Ahead Breakfast - Maple Cranberry Baked Oatmeal

Ridley's Wreckage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06BsvW_0k0U6fFY00
Cranberry Oatmeal BakePhoto byS. Finch

Looking for an easy, make ahead quick and healthy breakfast option for busy mornings? This is something I like to make on Sundays to help jump start our hectic Mondays! Normally I double this to help me get through the beginning part of our busy week. This is a very versatile recipe, feel free to use blueberries or raspberries in place of the cranberries, any type of nut will do, toasted pecans or almonds also work great and you can use a milk substitute such as almond, coconut or cashew milk (unsweetened). Come Monday morning, cut a slice and call it breakfast, or add it to the lunch box for a somewhat sweet and healthy snack. My family devours this baked oatmeal. The cranberries provide such a tart pop of favor, delicious!

PREP TIME:15 minutes, COOK TIME:40 minutes TOTAL TIME:55 minutes SERVINGS:6

Ingredients

  • 2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup walnuts or toasted chopped pecans
  • 1 3/4 cup milk of choice
  • 5 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 egg
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

Cinnamon Maple Glaze

  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 teaspoon maple syrup
  • 2-3 teaspoon milk

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350° F. and spray a 9x9 or similar baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl stir together the oats, cinnamon, baking powder, salt and walnuts. In a separate bowl whisk together the milk, maple syrup, eggs and vanilla extract.
  3. Add wet ingredients into the dry and stir until combined. Stir in the cranberries. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish and bake for 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden and the oatmeal is set. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes before serving. This will help set the oatmeal.
  4. While the oatmeal rests, whisk together all of the ingredients for the glaze. Drizzle desired amount of glaze over the oatmeal. Serve with any extra glaze and maple syrup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPDEO_0k0U6fFY00
Cranberry Oatmeal BakePhoto byS. Finch

References adapted from:

Danae (2018 December 18), Cranberry Maple Pecan Baked Oatmeal [Blog Post] retrieved from: https://reciperunner.com/cranberry-maple-pecan-baked-oatmeal/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# breakfast# easy recipes# cranberry recipes# easy breakfast recipes# kid friendly breakfast

Comments / 2

Published by

Hello! Freelance blogger and videographer here! I love to refurbish furniture, show my creative side with cooking and crafts, and love to talk about my homestead and hobby farm. Follow me for flipping furniture inspiration and techniques, DIY craft projects, homestyle cooking with easy to follow recipes and some great gardening and animal husbandry tips!

Red Creek, NY
7733 followers

More from Ridley's Wreckage

Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes

I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.

Read full story
6 comments

Spicy Thai Noodles- 20 Minutes

20 minute Spicy Thai NoodlesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Where do I start with this recipe? I love anything noodles, anything spicy, anything Thai and anything that's quick and easy! These noodles are very simple to make but pack a huge flavor punch! This is a great way to spice up your weekly meal plan. Make a big batch because the next days Spicy Thai Noodle lunch is just as delicious if not better!

Read full story

Olive Garden - Style House Salad🫒

I absolutely love the salads at Olive Garden. In fact this is by far my favorite food at olive garden (except for their Limoncello drinks- but that's a conversation for another time). I don’t know what it is, the ice cold lettuce and fresh veggies, the fresh grated parmigiana cheese or the fact they set a big bowl of deliciousness down in front of me, dressed to perfection. I leave the place stuffed to the gills on salad, always with a full take home container of my meal because I've over indulged on salad. We moved recently and the Olive Garden is no longer as convenient as it use to be. I decided at that point I was going to need to find a recipe. This is super easy and comes together quickly. Of course you want to use the freshest of ingredients and by the love of all things holy - get a good block of parmigiana to grate, you won’t be disappointed.

Read full story
4 comments

One Pot- Buffalo Chicken Pasta 🦬

Delicious Buffalo Chicken PastaPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. My family loves pasta, I'll be honest if my spouse and kids could eat pasta at every meal they would! Total carb worshipers! You take this delicious creamy buffalo sauce, combine that with chicken and pasta, it’s an absolute win/win in this household. In fact my kids request this dish weekly!!

Read full story
4 comments

Broccoli Salad with Bacon 🥦

Broccoli Salad with Bacon, Craisins and Red OnionsPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Let me start this by saying, I’ve never been a huge broccoli fan, in fact I run from it. That is of course until I met this broccoli salad. We were at a dear friends house over the holidays for our “friendmas” (Christmas with friends). My daughter is best friends with my best friends son. Did you catch get that? Lol, let’s just make it easy, our two families are besties and have been for years. Any opportunity to spend time together with drinks and good food, we gobble up! Needless to say my bestie is a hell of a cook and we are forever trading recipes back and forth. This year I sat in bewilderment as my daughters boyfriend repeatedly went into the kitchen and returned with this broccoli salad. After his third helping I knew I had to jump on it before it was gone! I’m so happy I did, I was shocked at how delicious it was. It has a great crunch thanks to the raw broccoli and the combination of the crisp salty bacon with the sweetness of the dried cranberries and dressing - tastebud explosion!! If you get a chance give this broccoli salad a try, you won't be disappointed!

Read full story
4 comments

Celebration Taco Dip 🌮

Everyone loves this dip! I frequently make it on movie night, something a little different than popcorn to snack on, but honestly I could eat this as a meal! I bring this to almost all our family get togethers. It's sure to please everyone, I mean who doesn't love tacos!!

Read full story
11 comments

Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe

This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!

Read full story
14 comments

New Years Eve Caprese Appetizers🍾

Happy New Year Friends!! These Caprese appetizers are so easy and fun to make. You can whip these up in no time and be out the door in a flash. Anything Caprese is a win in my book, and when I can bring these flavors into the snowy winter, it just gives me hope for the spring when I can get back in the garden! Nothing and I mean nothing compares to homegrown tomatoes and basil, but when your desperate for something fresh, grocery store sugar bomb tomatoes and basil will do! These are the perfect appetizers, super easy to make, easy to eat and clean up is a breeze. Believe me when I say you need to make a double batch of these, the fresh mozzarella, basil and tomatoes with the dreamy balsamic glaze, it's absolute bliss in your mouth. Seriously... I could drink the glaze alone!

Read full story

New Year's Good Luck Ham and Bean - Soup 🍀

My father in law made this every year, he called it his New Year's Eve Good Luck Soup. Who am I to argue with this tradition, everyone can use some good luck 🍀??!! For Christmas we make a huge ham, a delicious, juicy ham with the bone in. We specifically get the ham with the bone in it so I can use the left overs for this delicious "good luck" soup. It's so hearty, it's total comfort food in a bowl. It's so easy to throw together, and with the addition of the ham bone it has tremendous flavor. Don't worry if you don't have the ham bone to throw in, your soup is still going to taste amazing. In fact in a pinch you can always use a ham steak. This is a one pot recipe, easy clean up, using pantry staples, throw it all together and let the magic happen. This soup gets better over time, the flavors meld and intensify so make enough for lunch the next day!

Read full story
17 comments

Spinach and Mozzarella Chicken Casserole- Keto Friendly

This is a delicious spinach and chicken casserole, so simple to make and perfect for a cold winter night. It has creamy cream cheese and mozzarella that will be sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. This is an easy casserole and comes together quickly making this a great week night dinner. If you're following a Keto diet, this casserole is keto friendly, gluten free and low carb, so make extras - you'll want to bring for lunch! It’s the perfect chicken dinner casserole for busy weeknights!

Read full story

Grape Jelly Party Meatballs - Crock Pot

Looking for a quick and easy appetizer that you can literally throw in a crockpot and leave? This is the recipe you want. These meatballs are a go to for entertaining. With a limited amount of simple ingredients, you can be ready to serve up perfectly glazed sweet and tangy meatballs. The crock pot does all the work and keeps them as long as the party lasts (or until you're out of meatballs)

Read full story
81 comments

BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In Sennett

Just after 12 PM, Tuesday, December 20, two vehicle accident occurred on North Street in Sennett, between Turnpike Rd and the glass bottling plant. The collision was a violent one, as it “appeared the cars just exploded” says one North St resident, who had just sat down to lunch. “The white Dodge truck was stopped with his blinker on to turn into his own driveway, and boom. He was smashed from behind. A piece of the other cars grill ended up in my driveway, and I’m about 50 yards away!”

Read full story

Festive White Sangria

This Winter White Sangria recipe showcases the fruits and spices we love during the holidays. This sparkly drink is full of oranges, apples, pears, cranberries and cinnamon. This drink is perfect to make the day before as it tastes best once the flavors have a chance to meld. It takes a mere 15 minutes to put together and it's absolutely gorgeous to look at. This is the perfect holiday cocktail to make ahead of time! It actually gets better with time!

Read full story
1 comments

Eggs Benedict -Christmas Morning Casserole☃️

Overnight eggs Benedict in casserole form! Whaaaaattttt!!!!. This is a fantastic recipe to make ahead and have oven ready for Christmas Morning, brunch, special occasion, or even overnight house guests.

Read full story
6 comments

Cookie Dough Fudge🍪

Eeks!!! Christmas is just days away. We are in the home stretch! If you are celebrating, are you ready? Tree decorated and shopping completed? Presents wrapped? Grocery shopping done and menu planned for the big day? I'm hoping you have room for just one more dessert recipe, because it's delicious and sure to be crowd pleaser! It's the perfect mashup of edible cookie dough and easy to make fudge: cookie dough fudge! It has all the cookie dough goodness (butter, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, chocolate chips) and the deliciously decadent texture of fudge.

Read full story
3 comments

Magic Cookie Bars 🪄

I love the holidays. Everyone is cheerful and on best behavior, I love all the bright lights and decorations, it's hard to not get into the spirit with all the hustle and bustle going on around you. Every year at this time my mom would make magic cookie bars for us kids. Something about this recipe brings back a sense of nostalgia, our days were simpler, the excitement of the holidays was in full force and really all we had to do was be kids. Not going to lie there are plenty of days, I wish I could just be a kid again.

Read full story
17 comments

Holiday Mimosas🍾

Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays. This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.

Read full story

Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings

Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.

Read full story
5 comments

Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦

We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy