Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe

This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!

Million Dollar Baked Chicken Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Pro-Tips

Chicken breast– Try to use thin chicken breast, or cut them in half (butterfly) or pound them out. Thin chicken breasts cook quickly and more evenly, and stay tender! Chicken breast should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165˚F (The hotter/more cooked the chicken the more tough/chewy it gets). Get yourself a food thermometer, you can pick a relatively inexpensive one on Amazon or at the grocery store.

Cream cheese– Make sure it is softened so everything will combine well.

Bacon– You can make this ahead of time and store it in the fridge or freezer, or buy precooked bacon. You can use turkey bacon also!

Substitutions:

Chicken- You can substitute boneless, skinless chicken thighs or tenderloins for chicken breast

Cream Cheese- Light cream cheese can be used

Colby Jack- You can use cheddar or cheese of your choice

PREP TIME:10 minutes, COOK TIME:30 minutes, TOTAL TIME:40 minutes, SERVES: 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts thinly cut or pounded

8 oz cream cheese softened

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup crispy bacon crumbled (about 8 slices)

1/2 cup green onions chopped (4-6 onions)

1.5 cups colby jack cheese shredded

Garnish

crumbled bacon

green onions

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350˚F

In a medium sized bowl, mix cream cheese, mayo, bacon crumbles, green onion and half of the cheddar cheese together until combined.

Place the chicken breast in a baking dish and spread the cheese mixture over the chicken. Top with remaining cheddar cheese.

Bake for 30-40 minutes or until chicken is cooked through (165˚F internal temperature)

Garnish with additional bacon and green onions and serve hot!

Enjoy!!

References Adapted By:

Kimber (2022, August 18) Million Dollar Chicken Bake [Blog Post] Retrieved from; https://easyfamilyrecipes.com/million-dollar-chicken-bake/