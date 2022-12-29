New Year's Good Luck Ham and Bean - Soup 🍀

My father in law made this every year, he called it his New Year's Eve Good Luck Soup. Who am I to argue with this tradition, everyone can use some good luck 🍀??!! For Christmas we make a huge ham, a delicious, juicy ham with the bone in. We specifically get the ham with the bone in it so I can use the left overs for this delicious "good luck" soup. It's so hearty, it's total comfort food in a bowl. It's so easy to throw together, and with the addition of the ham bone it has tremendous flavor. Don't worry if you don't have the ham bone to throw in, your soup is still going to taste amazing. In fact in a pinch you can always use a ham steak. This is a one pot recipe, easy clean up, using pantry staples, throw it all together and let the magic happen. This soup gets better over time, the flavors meld and intensify so make enough for lunch the next day!

Homestyle Ham and Bean Soup Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

PREP TIME: 15 mins, COOK TIME: 30 mins, TOTAL TIME: 45 mins, SERVINGS 6

INGREDIENTS

▢1 tablespoon olive oil

▢1 medium onion chopped

▢2 large carrots sliced in bite size pieces

▢3 sticks celery chopped in bite size pieces

▢1/2 red pepper chopped in bite size pieces

▢4 cloves garlic minced

▢1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

▢1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢4 cups chicken broth

▢2 cups water

▢3 cups cooked ham chopped with ham bone (if you have)

▢2 (14 fluid ounce) cans white beans drained (cannellini or great northern)

▢2 bay leaves

▢Fresh Parsley (optional but adds great color and freshness)

▢Salt & pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large soup pot. Sauté the onions, carrots, celery and peppers for about 5 min.

Stir in the garlic and cook for about 30 seconds (till fragrant).

Add the Italian seasoning, smoked paprika, chicken broth, water, ham with the ham bone, and white beans to the pot. Increase the heat to high and bring it to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to medium (or medium low if it's bubbling too much), cover the pot with the lid slightly ajar, and let the soup simmer for 20-25 minutes (the flavor will intensify the longer you cook it so feel free to cook it for a bit longer). Before serving add your fresh parsley let cook for a few minutes.

Season with salt & pepper to taste.

Enjoy and I hope that you have a year full of Luck 🍀!

References Adapted By:

Bull, N. (2021 March 3, Updated: 2022 November 5) Easy Ham and Bean Soup [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.saltandlavender.com/ham-and-white-bean-soup/