Spinach and Mozzarella Chicken Casserole- Keto Friendly

This is a delicious spinach and chicken casserole, so simple to make and perfect for a cold winter night. It has creamy cream cheese and mozzarella that will be sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. This is an easy casserole and comes together quickly making this a great week night dinner. If you're following a Keto diet, this casserole is keto friendly, gluten free and low carb, so make extras - you'll want to bring for lunch! It’s the perfect chicken dinner casserole for busy weeknights!

Spinach and Mozzarella Chicken Casserole Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

INGREDIENTS

2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut horizontally

8 oz cream cheese, softened

3 cup spinach

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

6 oz Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoon Italian Seasoning

Directions

1. Add 2 Tablespoons of olive oil, garlic, onion powder, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes into a Ziplock bag along with salt, black pepper, onion powder. Seal the bag and shake until mixed. Add the chicken breasts, seal, and massage so the chicken breasts are covered in the marinade, set aside for 10-15 minutes while you prep the remaining ingredients.

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 400ºF (200°C).

2. Quickly wilt the spinach in a skillet with 1 tablespoon olive oil and set aside.

3. Place marinated chicken breasts in a baking dish. Spread the softened cream cheese over the chicken breasts and lay spinach on top of the cream cheese. Finally, sprinkle mozzarella over the top.

4. Bake the spinach chicken casserole for 20-30 minutes. Chicken casserole is done when cooked to an internal temperature of 165˚F (75°C). Serve with a side of cauliflower rice, or roasted veggies or mashed potatoes. Enjoy!

References Adapted By:

Cherrier, C. (2022 August 4), Spinach Chicken Casserole with Cream Cheese and Mozzarella [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://www.eatwell101.com/spinach-chicken-casserole-recipe