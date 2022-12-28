Grape Jelly Party Meatballs - Crock Pot

Looking for a quick and easy appetizer that you can literally throw in a crockpot and leave? This is the recipe you want. These meatballs are a go to for entertaining. With a limited amount of simple ingredients, you can be ready to serve up perfectly glazed sweet and tangy meatballs. The crock pot does all the work and keeps them as long as the party lasts (or until you're out of meatballs)

Grape jelly in meatballs?!

I couldn’t believe it the first time I heard it either, in fact I was a bit grossed out. But let me tell you - my curiosity won, I had to try these meatballs and let's just say the empty crockpot says it all! The combination of the sweet and savory, makes these meatballs surprisingly addictive!

These make a fantastic addition to:

Holiday get togethers (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter)

New Year’s Eve gatherings

Football watching parties

Tailgates

Church Potlucks

Neighborhood BBQ’s

These sweet and sour meatballs couldn’t be any easier! This recipe uses 5 lbs. of frozen precooked meatballs. You can really use your preference of basic meatballs for this. I've even used plant based meatballs for this and they turned out amazing! Make sure you avoid any pre-flavored meatballs such as teriyaki or buffalo and don't use uncooked meatballs.

I usually use frozen meatballs when I make this dish. Again, this is a quick and easy appetizer. I want to throw it all together and move on to my next task. If you want you can absolutely use homemade meatballs. You can use fresh homemade meatballs, or homemade meatballs that have previously been cooked and frozen. Just make sure you are using fully cooked meatballs.

The sauce for these cocktail meatballs is super simple and only has 3 ingredients. I told you this was easy!!

What you need is:

Grape Jelly – Any brand will work. Heinz Chili Sauce Red Pepper Flakes– to your taste, if you want mild or kid-friendly, just omit.

These meatballs are as easy as they are delicious!

INGREDIENTS

32 oz grape jelly (1 jar)

24 oz Heinz chili sauce (2 jars)

1 tsp red pepper flakes optional

5 lbs. frozen meatballs (beef, pork, or turkey or even plant based)

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the grape jelly, chili sauce, and red pepper flakes in the slow cooker and whisk until smooth.

Pour meatballs into the crock pot and stir until they are all coated in the sauce.

Cook on high for 2-3 hours or low for 4-6 hours or until they reach 160˚F. Place on keep warm setting after they are done cooking until you are are done serving them.

