Eggs Benedict -Christmas Morning Casserole☃️

Overnight eggs Benedict in casserole form! Whaaaaattttt!!!!

This is a fantastic recipe to make ahead and have oven ready for Christmas Morning, brunch, special occasion, or even overnight house guests.

Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

Everyone loves the taste of a good eggs benedict, the creamy hollandaise sauce with the smokiness of the Canadian bacon, divine - mix all of that with English muffins and fluffy puffed up eggs to perfection, to die for. In fact I like this recipe more, it's easier to eat and I can load up my plate with as much as I like and there's always enough for seconds! If your looking for an easy make a head recipe look no further... this is what your craving!

Ingredients

cooking spray

3 cups whole milk, divided

8 large eggs

3 stalks green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¾ pound Canadian bacon, cut into bite size pieces

6 English muffins, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

½ teaspoon ground paprika

1 (.9 ounce) package Hollandaise sauce mix

¼ cup margarine



Directions

Spray 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Whisk 2 cups milk, eggs, green onions, onion powder, salt and pepper together in a large bowl. Layer 1/2 of the Canadian bacon in the prepared baking dish, then layer English muffin pieces over top. Top with remaining Canadian bacon, then pour egg mixture over everything. Cover the baking dish with plastic wrap and refrigerate, 8 hours to overnight. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Remove casserole from the refrigerator, discard plastic wrap. Sprinkle casserole with paprika and cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 mins until eggs are nearly set. Remove the foil and continue baking until eggs are completely set, about 15 minutes longer. When the casserole is almost finished, whisk remaining 1 cup milk and Hollandaise sauce mix together in a saucepan over medium heat. Add margarine and cook, stirring frequently, until boiling. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 1 minute. Drizzle Hollandaise sauce over casserole. Enjoy!

