Eeks!!! Christmas is just days away. We are in the home stretch! If you are celebrating, are you ready? Tree decorated and shopping completed? Presents wrapped? Grocery shopping done and menu planned for the big day? I'm hoping you have room for just one more dessert recipe, because it's delicious and sure to be crowd pleaser! It's the perfect mashup of edible cookie dough and easy to make fudge: cookie dough fudge! It has all the cookie dough goodness (butter, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, chocolate chips) and the deliciously decadent texture of fudge.

It’s the perfect recipe for a quick last minute dessert, even better no actual baking required!

Easy Cookie Dough Fudge Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

What You Need

Flour. All-purpose flour - sifted, it will need to be heat treated. It only takes a few seconds in the microwave. This is to avoid the risk of any illness from consuming raw flour. Do you have to heat treat flour? I mean, I’m not your mother, but I highly recommend it. It just takes a few extra seconds. It may seem like an unnecessary step since we are cooking the fudge, but it doesn’t get quite hot enough to kill bacteria while it’s on the stovetop. Raw flour can transmit foodborne illness, so heat treat your darn flour!

Sweetened condensed milk. Not evaporated milk, they look similar and are right next to each other at the grocery store. so just be aware.

Pure Vanilla extract.

Salt.

Semisweet chocolate chips. I like to use a blend of mini and regular semisweet chips.

Ingredients

▢1 cup all purpose flour

▢2 cups white chocolate chips

▢14 oz can sweetened condensed milk

▢6 Tablespoons unsalted butter cut into 6 pieces

▢½ cup brown sugar firmly packed

▢¾ teaspoons table salt

▢2 teaspoons vanilla extract

▢1 cup semisweet chocolate chips divided (I like to use a blend of mini and regular-sized chocolate chips)

Instructions

Line an 8×8” square pan with parchment paper. Set aside. Measure out your chocolate chips at this point, too, dividing them into ½ cups

Heat-treat flour by placing in a microwave-safe dish. Heat in 10-second increments until it reaches a temperature above 160F (71C). Set aside.

In a medium-sized saucepan, combine white chocolate chips, condensed milk, butter, sugar, and salt. Turn stovetop heat to medium low and stir frequently until butter and chocolate chips are completely melted and mixture is smooth.

Reduce heat to low and sift flour into the pan, stir until completely combined.

Remove from heat, add vanilla extract, stir well.

Working quickly, add ½ cup chocolate chips and stir until *just* combined (don’t overmix or your cookie dough fudge will become very chocolatey!). Immediately pour into prepared baking pan and smooth with a spatula if needed. Sprinkle remaining chocolate chips evenly over the surface.

Allow fudge to set completely at room temperature, this usually takes 2-4 hours, then slice and serve!

Reference Adapted By:

Sam (2021, December 23) Easy Cookie Dough Fudge [Blog Post] Retrieved From: https://sugarspunrun.com/easy-cookie-dough-fudge-14/