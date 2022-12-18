I love the holidays. Everyone is cheerful and on best behavior, I love all the bright lights and decorations, it's hard to not get into the spirit with all the hustle and bustle going on around you. Every year at this time my mom would make magic cookie bars for us kids. Something about this recipe brings back a sense of nostalgia, our days were simpler, the excitement of the holidays was in full force and really all we had to do was be kids. Not going to lie there are plenty of days, I wish I could just be a kid again.

Magic Cookie Bars Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

These were a favorite of mine growing up. I love coconut, anything coconut and this was the one recipe during the holidays that I devoured. In addition to the chocolate chips my mom always mixed in butterscotch chips, absolutely delicious!!

Prep: 10 Min. Bake: 30 Min. Yield: 2 dozen bars

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups of butterscotch chips

1 1/3 cup flaked coconut

1 cup chopped nuts

Instructions

HEAT oven to 350°F. Coat 13 x 9-inch baking pan with no-stick cooking spray or line with parchment.

COMBINE graham cracker crumbs and butter in small bowl. Press into bottom of prepared pan. Pour sweetened condensed milk evenly over crumb mixture. Next add your chocolate and butterscotch chips, coconut and nuts. Press down firmly with fork.

BAKE 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned. Loosen from sides of pan while still warm; cool on wire rack. Cut into bars or diamonds.

For perfectly cut cookie bars, line entire pan with foil or parchment paper, extending over edge of pan. Coat lightly with no-stick cooking spray if aluminum foil. After bars have baked and cooled, lift up with edges of foil to remove from pan. Cut into bars.

