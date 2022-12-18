Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays.

Holiday Mimosas Photo by R.Gerner/Canva

This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.

How to make Holiday Mimosas

Grab a few bottles of your favorite champagne, some orange pineapple juice and 100% cranberry juice. Fill your glass about 1/2 of the way with champagne, then fill the glass the rest of the way with both juices. How simple is that?! Garnish with frozen cranberries and lemon or lime slices.

Looking to make a Holiday Mimosa Punch?

Looking to make a mimosa punch? Easy peasy! Grab two bottles of your favorite champagne, and combine with 2 cups of cranberry juice and 2 cups of orange pineapple juice. Add to a large pitcher or punch bowl. Garnish with frozen cranberries and sliced limes. If you want to get fancy you can even sugar your cranberries!

Easy Holiday Mocktail

Want to serve this at your holiday party as a fun mocktail? Just swap out the champagne for lemon lime soda, mix with your orange pineapple and cranberry juices. Garnish with frozen cranberries and sliced lemons or limes for a delicious mocktail everyone will love.

INGREDIENTS - Prep Time: 5 minutes, Total Time: 5 minutes, Yield: 6-8 mimosas

2 bottles of chilled champagne

2 cups cranberry juice

2 cups orange pineapple juice

Sliced limes and frozen cranberries for garnish

For individual Christmas Mimosas:

While holding your champagne flute at a slight tilt, fill the glass about half way with champagne. Fill the rest of the glass with cranberry juice and orange pineapple juice. Garnish with with cranberries and lime or lemon slices.

To make Christmas Mimosa Punch:

Combine champagne and juices in large pitcher or punch bowl. Add frozen cranberries and lime or lemon slices. Serve immediately.

References Adapted By:

Kara (2018 December 9) Christmas Mimosas [Blog Post] Retrieved from: https://karacreates.com/christmas-mimosas/